Public rallies: PTI Chairman moves LHC

LAHORE: PTI Chairman Gohar Khan has approached the Lahore High Court seeking permission to hold public rallies. The petitioner contended that whenever PTI announces a rally or gathering, the police start arrests and harassment of its workers.

He said the PTI central secretariat has also been illegally sealed by the government.

The petitioner, therefore, asked the court to allow the PTI to hold public rallies and gatherings throughout the province.

He also asked the court to direct unsealing of the PTI's central secretariat.

