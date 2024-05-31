Punjab cabinet’s decision: LHC sustains objection on IK’s plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday sustained an office objection on a petition of former PTI chairman Imran Khan against a decision of the Punjab cabinet to prosecute him and other PTI leaders on charges of involvement in the May 9 riots.

The LHC registrar office objected to unavailability of the necessary documents including a copy of the cabinet’s decision challenged in the petition.

Earlier, a division bench took up the petition as an objection case.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that the government had not provided them with the copy of the cabinet’s decision.

The bench, however, sustained the objection and directed the registrar office to fix the petition for hearing after the provision of the necessary documents by the petitioner.

Last week, the Punjab cabinet had approved fresh legal action against the former prime minister Imran Khan and other PTI leaders for building a hate-narrative against state institutions.

The petitioner pleaded in his petition that the federal and Punjab governments sensing his release from the false cases wanted to implicate him in fake cases.

He, therefore, asked to the court to set aside the impugned decision by the Punjab cabinet for being mala fide and illegal.

