AIRLINK 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
BOP 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.14%)
DFML 44.73 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
DGKC 87.27 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.75%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.77%)
FFBL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
FFL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
HBL 113.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 140.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.37%)
OGDC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PAEL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PPL 119.64 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.56%)
PRL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
PTC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
SEARL 57.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.17%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
TRG 61.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.19%)
UNITY 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,835 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,330 Increased By 74.3 (0.29%)
KSE100 74,878 Increased By 41.8 (0.06%)
KSE30 23,988 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.07%)
May 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-31

‘There are 700,000 street children in Punjab’

Recorder Report Published 31 May, 2024 06:58am

LAHORE: Child trafficking, forced child labour, and early child marriage remain tragic aspects of our society and present a major challenge that necessitates more effective enforcement of existing laws and collective action.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Zaheer Iqbal Chanar, Senator Bushra Anjum Butt, MPA Khurram Virk, Chairperson Child Protection Bureau Sarah Ahmed, Executive Director of SSDO Syed Kausar Abbas, Justice Nasira Javed Iqbal, US Acting Counsellor General in Lahore Michael Diamond, Prosecutor General Punjab Syed Farhad Ali, and others expressed these views during an advocacy seminar and panel discussion organized by the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) in collaboration with Child Protection & Welfare Bureau, Punjab and the US Embassy, Islamabad.

Emphasizing the need to dismantle the child trafficking mafia, it was highlighted that there are 700,000 street children in Punjab, requiring urgent protective measures. The participants stressed the importance of all stakeholders playing a joint role in addressing these issues and raising awareness among parents and children.

They noted that mere formulation of laws is insufficient; society as a whole must work together to find permanent solutions to these challenges. Chairperson Sarah Ahmad also spoke on the ongoing legislative efforts to strengthen children's rights and the expansion of the Bureau's operations across the province.

She called for a concerted effort from the judiciary, police, and prosecution in handling cases of child violence and exploitation.

She commended SSDO for its role in raising awareness about child trafficking and other crimes against children, urging all stakeholders to support the joint mission of the Bureau and SSDO in combatting these issues. Kausar Abbas, Executive Director of SSDO, underscored the critical need for public awareness regarding child trafficking and the Trafficking in Persons Act 2018.

He highlighted the severe consequences of child trafficking, including increased violence and abuse against children and domestic child workers. Abbas affirmed the collaboration between SSDO and the Child Protection Bureau in implementing joint protective measures for children. Members of Parliament and other participants underscored the necessity of adopting a zero-tolerance policy against mafias involved in child labor and trafficking.

They also highlighted the need to provide social security to children and their parents who fall victim to these challenges, urging both the government and civil society to play a proactive role. The speakers further stated that to make child rights effective, alongside population control, the judicial system must become more active.

The Speaker of the Punjab Assembly announced that a bill and policy against child marriage would soon be approved in the Punjab Assembly, facilitating the prosecution of those involved in these crimes.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between the Punjab Assembly and SSDO on this occasion to strengthen the capacity of the members of Punjab Assembly on issues of peace & sustainable development in Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab Child marriage street children Child trafficking

Comments

200 characters

‘There are 700,000 street children in Punjab’

Revenue-based power load-shedding to continue: govt

Final test-run report on CTBCM: Stakeholders seek adjustments in their power tariffs

PSDP 2024-25: Ministry sends Rs215.998bn provisional IBC for PD

‘Digital terrorism’ will be comprehensively defeated: army

Election was ‘biggest robbery’, says Imran

Warehouses, logistics: industry status announced

SECP urges FBR to reduce WHT on dividend, NBFCs & Modarabas

SECP proposes FBR to align rates of capital gain tax on sale of immovable property

Aurangzeb vows support to steel industry

Consumers using up to 100 units in Sindh likely to get free electricity

Read more stories