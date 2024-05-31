AIRLINK 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
BOP 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.14%)
DFML 44.73 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
DGKC 87.27 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.75%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.77%)
FFBL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
FFL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
HBL 113.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 140.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.37%)
OGDC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PAEL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PPL 119.64 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.56%)
PRL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
PTC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
SEARL 57.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.17%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
TRG 61.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.19%)
UNITY 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,835 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,330 Increased By 74.3 (0.29%)
KSE100 74,878 Increased By 41.8 (0.06%)
KSE30 23,988 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.07%)
Chicago Wheat futures slip further

Reuters Published 31 May, 2024 06:58am

CANBERRA: Chicago wheat futures on Thursday fell further from 10-month highs, as traders assessed whether forecast rain in parts of Russia would halt a rapid decline in harvest estimates for the world’s top exporter.

Soybean and corn futures were little changed after dipping on Wednesday following a US Department of Agriculture report showing speedy planting progress in the US Midwest.

Weighing on all three contracts was a stronger dollar, which made US farm goods more expensive for importers with other currencies. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 1.2% at $6.84-1/2 a bushel by 0426 GMT.

Prices surged to $7.20 on Tuesday, the highest since July, after Russian analysts cut their harvest estimates by around 10 million metric tons due to dryness and spring frosts.

Expectations of a smaller crop in Ukraine also added to concerns about Black Sea supply. But weather charts suggest that rain this week should reach parts of southern Russia and Ukraine, though high temperatures could reduce its benefit to crops.

“Prices are certainly overdone to the upside,” said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at IKON Commodities in Sydney. CBOT wheat is unlikely to fall significantly in the near term due to uncertainty about Black Sea supply, but should dip from July as northern hemisphere harvests pump grain into the market, he said. Also supporting prices are expectations that India could soon begin wheat imports after a six-year gap to replenish depleted reserves and hold down prices, as sources told Reuters could happen.

In other crops, CBOT soybeans were up 0.1% at $12.14-3/4 a bushel and corn was 0.1% higher at $4.55-1/2 a bushel. A USDA weekly report showed US corn and soybean planting was slightly ahead of the average pace of the past five years, at 83% and 68% complete, respectively. Argentinian farmers are meanwhile speeding up badly delayed sales of soybeans, government data show, helped by higher global prices and better weather conditions for the ongoing harvest.

