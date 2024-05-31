Activities at Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 177,732 tonnes of cargo comprising 110,096 tonnes of import cargo and 67,636 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 110,096 comprised of 39,670 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 12,946 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 57,480 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 67,636 comprised of 30,861 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 250 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,948 tonnes of Cement & 32,577 tonnes of Clinkers.

Around, 03 ships namely, Msc Anna, Northern Practise & Two Million Ways berth at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 02 ships namely Value, Cap Andreas & Qi Shun sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Atlantic Ibis, X-Press Altair, MSC Positano and PVT Venus left the port on Thursday morning while three more ships, Bo-Mustafa-O, Gelico and Maersk Cairo were expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 157,915 tonnes, comprising 121,966 tonnes imports cargo and 35,949 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,368 Containers (3,279 TEUs Imports and 1,089 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Tarsus-M, Intution and Bateleur & three more ships, Bashudra Malika, APL Southampton and MSC Lucy scheduled to load/offload Grain, Rice, LPG, Mogas and Containers are expected to take berths at respectively MW-1, FAP, FOTCO, EVTL and QICT on today 30th May, while two more container ships, Tolten and Maersk Nayassa are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 31stMay, 2024.

