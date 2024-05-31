KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR24.513 billion and the number of lots traded was 13,904.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 15.060 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.535 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.692 billion), Silver (PKR 1.633 billion), Platinum (PKR 896.202 million), Crude Oil (PKR 660.764 million), DJ (PKR 375.333 million), Copper (PKR 214.223 million), Palladium (PKR 162.179 million), Natural Gas (PKR 88.096 million), SP 500 (PKR 83.959 million), Brent (PKR 78.817 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 32.185 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 43 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 99.651 million were traded.

