LAHORE: The University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) will cultivate soyabean on 100,000 acres of land to promote its production and achieve food self-sufficiency.

Stating this, the Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani called for arranging a consultation session for all stakeholders to increase the area under soyabean cultivation in which academia, research, industry, poultry, dairy and farmers should be invited.

As a result of this session, a plan of action should be drawn up to increase the cultivation of soyabeans in consultation with all the stakeholders.

The Minister was speaking at a consultation session arranged to review different agriculture projects here on Thursday.

