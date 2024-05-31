World Bank says 1.8m additional Ukrainians in poverty as Russia’s war drags on

WASHINGTON: The number of Ukrainians living in poverty has grown by 1.8 million since 2020, bringing the total to about 29% of the population as Russia’s 2022 invasion continues to ravage the country’s economy, the World Bank said in a report.

The situation would be much worse if Ukraine had not received substantial foreign budget support to pay old-age pensions and salaries for teachers, doctors and others, according to Arup Banerji, the World Bank’s regional director for Eastern Europe.

“If international partners, especially the US, had not crowded in resources specifically tailored to these social expenditures, then there would have been three million more people in poverty,” he told Reuters in an interview.

The World Bank report, based on monthly phone surveys of up to 2,000 households, estimated that some 9 million Ukrainians were living in poverty last year. The country’s total population is now estimated to be around 32 million.