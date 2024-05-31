AIRLINK 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
BOP 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.14%)
DFML 44.73 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
DGKC 87.27 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.75%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.77%)
FFBL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
FFL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
HBL 113.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 140.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.37%)
OGDC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PAEL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PPL 119.64 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.56%)
PRL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
PTC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
SEARL 57.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.17%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
TRG 61.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.19%)
UNITY 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,835 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,330 Increased By 74.3 (0.29%)
KSE100 74,878 Increased By 41.8 (0.06%)
KSE30 23,988 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.07%)
Markets Print 2024-05-31

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 31 May, 2024 06:58am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
May 30, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        29-May-24      28-May-24      24-May-24      23-May-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104244       0.104124       0.104303       0.104269
Euro                              0.82039       0.821139        0.81913       0.819887
Japanese yen                    0.0048013      0.0048124     0.00481094      0.0048175
U.K. pound                       0.963166       0.964322       0.961307       0.961256
U.S. dollar                      0.755632       0.754585       0.755655       0.755378
Algerian dinar                  0.0056172      0.0056182     0.00561644      0.0056161
Australian dollar                0.502269       0.503082       0.498732       0.500136
Botswana pula                   0.0557656      0.0556129      0.0555406      0.0556714
Brazilian real                   0.145409        0.14643       0.146723       0.146855
Brunei dollar                    0.560018       0.560197       0.558792       0.559498
Canadian dollar                  0.551556       0.553296       0.552662        0.55129
Chilean peso                    0.0008413      0.0008382     0.00083135       0.000835
Czech koruna                    0.0331781       0.033315      0.0331326      0.0331379
Danish krone                     0.109961       0.110049       0.109786       0.109868
Indian rupee                    0.0090683      0.0090734     0.00909093
Israeli New Shekel               0.204557       0.205329       0.205732       0.205713
Korean won                      0.0005558      0.0005526      0.0005538      0.0005542
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.46335        2.46074                       2.46132
Malaysian ringgit                0.160704       0.160841        0.16013        0.16019
Mauritian rupee                 0.0162366      0.0162722      0.0162491      0.0162695
Mexican peso                    0.0445801      0.0450614      0.0452426      0.0452471
New Zealand dollar               0.464109       0.464938       0.460572       0.461574
Norwegian krone                 0.0718568      0.0719859       0.071258      0.0711922
Omani rial                        1.96523        1.96251                       1.96457
Peruvian sol                     0.201869       0.202588       0.202081
Philippine peso                 0.0130374      0.0129893      0.0129804      0.0129873
Polish zloty                     0.192547        0.19258       0.191908        0.19175
Qatari riyal                     0.207591       0.207304                      0.207521
Russian ruble                   0.0084656      0.0085324       0.008424        0.00837
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.201502       0.201223                      0.201434
Singapore dollar                 0.560018       0.560197       0.558792       0.559498
South African rand              0.0410632      0.0410267      0.0411271
Swedish krona                   0.0712051      0.0716151      0.0706208      0.0707257
Swiss franc                      0.827455       0.828577       0.826033       0.826815
Thai baht                       0.0206035       0.020634      0.0205811      0.0206777
Trinidadian dollar               0.112226       0.111835       0.111787       0.111914
U.A.E. dirham                    0.205754       0.205469                      0.205685
Uruguayan peso                  0.0195032      0.0195849       0.019604      0.0196314
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

