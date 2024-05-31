WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 30, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 29-May-24 28-May-24 24-May-24 23-May-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104244 0.104124 0.104303 0.104269 Euro 0.82039 0.821139 0.81913 0.819887 Japanese yen 0.0048013 0.0048124 0.00481094 0.0048175 U.K. pound 0.963166 0.964322 0.961307 0.961256 U.S. dollar 0.755632 0.754585 0.755655 0.755378 Algerian dinar 0.0056172 0.0056182 0.00561644 0.0056161 Australian dollar 0.502269 0.503082 0.498732 0.500136 Botswana pula 0.0557656 0.0556129 0.0555406 0.0556714 Brazilian real 0.145409 0.14643 0.146723 0.146855 Brunei dollar 0.560018 0.560197 0.558792 0.559498 Canadian dollar 0.551556 0.553296 0.552662 0.55129 Chilean peso 0.0008413 0.0008382 0.00083135 0.000835 Czech koruna 0.0331781 0.033315 0.0331326 0.0331379 Danish krone 0.109961 0.110049 0.109786 0.109868 Indian rupee 0.0090683 0.0090734 0.00909093 Israeli New Shekel 0.204557 0.205329 0.205732 0.205713 Korean won 0.0005558 0.0005526 0.0005538 0.0005542 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46335 2.46074 2.46132 Malaysian ringgit 0.160704 0.160841 0.16013 0.16019 Mauritian rupee 0.0162366 0.0162722 0.0162491 0.0162695 Mexican peso 0.0445801 0.0450614 0.0452426 0.0452471 New Zealand dollar 0.464109 0.464938 0.460572 0.461574 Norwegian krone 0.0718568 0.0719859 0.071258 0.0711922 Omani rial 1.96523 1.96251 1.96457 Peruvian sol 0.201869 0.202588 0.202081 Philippine peso 0.0130374 0.0129893 0.0129804 0.0129873 Polish zloty 0.192547 0.19258 0.191908 0.19175 Qatari riyal 0.207591 0.207304 0.207521 Russian ruble 0.0084656 0.0085324 0.008424 0.00837 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201502 0.201223 0.201434 Singapore dollar 0.560018 0.560197 0.558792 0.559498 South African rand 0.0410632 0.0410267 0.0411271 Swedish krona 0.0712051 0.0716151 0.0706208 0.0707257 Swiss franc 0.827455 0.828577 0.826033 0.826815 Thai baht 0.0206035 0.020634 0.0205811 0.0206777 Trinidadian dollar 0.112226 0.111835 0.111787 0.111914 U.A.E. dirham 0.205754 0.205469 0.205685 Uruguayan peso 0.0195032 0.0195849 0.019604 0.0196314 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

