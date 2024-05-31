Markets Print 2024-05-31
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Thursday (May 30, 2024).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 21.81 22.31
2-Week 21.77 22.27
1-Month 21.66 22.16
3-Month 20.84 21.09
6-Month 20.82 21.07
9-Month 20.39 20.89
1-Year 19.88 20.38
==========================
Data source: SBP
