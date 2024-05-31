KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (May 30, 2024).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 Two Million Disc Gac 29-05-2024
Jp-1 Pakistan
OP-2 M.T Quetta Disc Pakistan National
Crude Oil Shipping Corp. 28-05-2024
OP-3 Aframax Rio Disc Pakistan National
Crude Oil Shipping Corp. 29-05-2024
B-4 Oracle Load Crystal Sea 26-05-2024
Clinkers Services
B-5 Akij Noble Load Crystal Sea 27-05-2024
Clinkers Services
B-13/B-14 Dubai Sun Load Sea Trade 24-05-2024
Clinkers Shipping
B-14 B-15 Kai Xuan 11 Disc Legend Shipping &
General Logistic 29-05-2024
Cargo
B-16/B-17 Atlantic Load Crystal Sea 27-05-2024
Adam Cement Services
Nmb - 1 Al Danish 1 Load Rice N.S 30-05-2024
Shipping Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21 Sl Griffin - Sea Max Shippin 27-05-2024
Company
B-26/B-27 OOCL Disc Load OOCL 28-05-2024
Norfolk Container Pakistan
B-29/B-30 X-Press Disc Load X-Press Feeders
Kaveri Container Shipping Agency 29-05-2024
B-29/B-28 Northern Disc Load Ocean Sea 29-05-2024
Practise Container Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-4/3 Msc Anna Disc Load Msc Agency 29-05-2024
Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Dubai Sun 24-05-2024 Load Clinkers Sea Trade
Shipping
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Bow Aquarius 30-05-2024 D/1855 Chemical Gac Pakistan
Ever Ulysses 30-05-2024 D/L Container Green Pak
Shipping Pvt Ltd
Oriental 31-05-2024 L/3000 Ethanol Eastwind Shipping
Gerbera Company Pvt Ltd
Gsl Nicoletta 31-05-2024 D/L Container Gac Pakistan
Beijing Bridge 30-05-2024 D/L Container Diamond Shipping
Services
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Value 30-05-2024 Container Ship -
Cap Andreas 30-05-2024 Container Ship -
Qi Shun 30-05-2024 Clinkers -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Kouros Rice East Wind May. 26, 2024
Leader
MW-2 Bo- Cement Crystal May. 26, 2024
Mustafa-O Sea Shipp
MW-4 Gelico Coal Ocean World May. 24, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Maersk Container GAC May 29, 2024
Cairo
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL Milaha LNG GSA May. 29, 2024
Ras Laffan
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Ullswater LPG M May. 27, 2024
International
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
PVT Venus Chemicals Alpine May. 30, 2024
Express Altair Container GAC -do-
MSC Positano Container MSC PAK -do-
Atlantic Ibis Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Bo-Mustafa-O Cement Crystal Sea Shipp May. 30, 2024
Gelico Coal Ocean World -do-
Maersk Cairo Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Bateleur LPG Trans Marine May. 30, 2024
Intution Grain - -do-
Tarsus-M Rice East Wind -do-
Shalamar Fuel oil Alpine Waiting for Berths
Chang Shun-II Steel Coil Logistic Shipping -do-
Maersk
Nayassa Container GAC -do-
Maersk
Pelepas Container GAC -do-
Zhida-6 Rice East Wind -do-
TRF Kobe Chemicals Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
APL
Southampton Container GAC May 30, 2024
MSC Lucy Container MSC PAK -do-
Bashudhra
Malika Mogas Alpine -do-
Ejnan LNG GSA -do-
Tolten Container GAC May 31, 2024
=============================================================================
