KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (May 30, 2024).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 Two Million Disc Gac 29-05-2024 Jp-1 Pakistan OP-2 M.T Quetta Disc Pakistan National Crude Oil Shipping Corp. 28-05-2024 OP-3 Aframax Rio Disc Pakistan National Crude Oil Shipping Corp. 29-05-2024 B-4 Oracle Load Crystal Sea 26-05-2024 Clinkers Services B-5 Akij Noble Load Crystal Sea 27-05-2024 Clinkers Services B-13/B-14 Dubai Sun Load Sea Trade 24-05-2024 Clinkers Shipping B-14 B-15 Kai Xuan 11 Disc Legend Shipping & General Logistic 29-05-2024 Cargo B-16/B-17 Atlantic Load Crystal Sea 27-05-2024 Adam Cement Services Nmb - 1 Al Danish 1 Load Rice N.S 30-05-2024 Shipping Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Sl Griffin - Sea Max Shippin 27-05-2024 Company B-26/B-27 OOCL Disc Load OOCL 28-05-2024 Norfolk Container Pakistan B-29/B-30 X-Press Disc Load X-Press Feeders Kaveri Container Shipping Agency 29-05-2024 B-29/B-28 Northern Disc Load Ocean Sea 29-05-2024 Practise Container Shipping ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-4/3 Msc Anna Disc Load Msc Agency 29-05-2024 Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Dubai Sun 24-05-2024 Load Clinkers Sea Trade Shipping ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Bow Aquarius 30-05-2024 D/1855 Chemical Gac Pakistan Ever Ulysses 30-05-2024 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping Pvt Ltd Oriental 31-05-2024 L/3000 Ethanol Eastwind Shipping Gerbera Company Pvt Ltd Gsl Nicoletta 31-05-2024 D/L Container Gac Pakistan Beijing Bridge 30-05-2024 D/L Container Diamond Shipping Services ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Value 30-05-2024 Container Ship - Cap Andreas 30-05-2024 Container Ship - Qi Shun 30-05-2024 Clinkers - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Kouros Rice East Wind May. 26, 2024 Leader MW-2 Bo- Cement Crystal May. 26, 2024 Mustafa-O Sea Shipp MW-4 Gelico Coal Ocean World May. 24, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Container GAC May 29, 2024 Cairo ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pakistan Gas Port Consortium ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PGPCL Milaha LNG GSA May. 29, 2024 Ras Laffan ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Ullswater LPG M May. 27, 2024 International ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= PVT Venus Chemicals Alpine May. 30, 2024 Express Altair Container GAC -do- MSC Positano Container MSC PAK -do- Atlantic Ibis Container GAC -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Bo-Mustafa-O Cement Crystal Sea Shipp May. 30, 2024 Gelico Coal Ocean World -do- Maersk Cairo Container GAC -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Bateleur LPG Trans Marine May. 30, 2024 Intution Grain - -do- Tarsus-M Rice East Wind -do- Shalamar Fuel oil Alpine Waiting for Berths Chang Shun-II Steel Coil Logistic Shipping -do- Maersk Nayassa Container GAC -do- Maersk Pelepas Container GAC -do- Zhida-6 Rice East Wind -do- TRF Kobe Chemicals Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= APL Southampton Container GAC May 30, 2024 MSC Lucy Container MSC PAK -do- Bashudhra Malika Mogas Alpine -do- Ejnan LNG GSA -do- Tolten Container GAC May 31, 2024 =============================================================================

