AIRLINK 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
BOP 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.14%)
DFML 44.73 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
DGKC 87.27 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.75%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.77%)
FFBL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
FFL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
HBL 113.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 140.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.37%)
OGDC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PAEL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PPL 119.64 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.56%)
PRL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
PTC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
SEARL 57.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.17%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
TRG 61.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.19%)
UNITY 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,835 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,330 Increased By 74.3 (0.29%)
KSE100 74,878 Increased By 41.8 (0.06%)
KSE30 23,988 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.07%)
May 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-31

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 31 May, 2024 06:58am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (May 30, 2024).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              Two Million    Disc           Gac                29-05-2024
                                 Jp-1           Pakistan
OP-2              M.T Quetta     Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil      Shipping Corp.     28-05-2024
OP-3              Aframax Rio    Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil      Shipping Corp.     29-05-2024
B-4               Oracle         Load           Crystal Sea        26-05-2024
                                 Clinkers       Services
B-5               Akij Noble     Load           Crystal Sea        27-05-2024
                                 Clinkers       Services
B-13/B-14         Dubai Sun      Load           Sea Trade          24-05-2024
                                 Clinkers       Shipping
B-14 B-15         Kai Xuan 11    Disc           Legend Shipping &
                                 General        Logistic           29-05-2024
                                 Cargo
B-16/B-17         Atlantic       Load           Crystal Sea        27-05-2024
                  Adam           Cement         Services
Nmb - 1           Al Danish 1    Load Rice      N.S                30-05-2024
                                                Shipping Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Sl Griffin     -              Sea Max Shippin    27-05-2024
                                                Company
B-26/B-27         OOCL           Disc Load      OOCL               28-05-2024
                  Norfolk        Container      Pakistan
B-29/B-30         X-Press        Disc Load      X-Press Feeders
                  Kaveri         Container      Shipping Agency    29-05-2024
B-29/B-28         Northern       Disc Load      Ocean Sea          29-05-2024
                  Practise       Container      Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-4/3         Msc Anna       Disc Load      Msc Agency         29-05-2024
                                 Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Dubai Sun         24-05-2024     Load Clinkers                      Sea Trade
                                                                     Shipping
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Bow Aquarius      30-05-2024     D/1855 Chemical                 Gac Pakistan
Ever Ulysses      30-05-2024     D/L Container                      Green Pak
                                                             Shipping Pvt Ltd
Oriental          31-05-2024     L/3000 Ethanol             Eastwind Shipping
Gerbera                                                       Company Pvt Ltd
Gsl Nicoletta     31-05-2024     D/L Container                   Gac Pakistan
Beijing Bridge    30-05-2024     D/L Container               Diamond Shipping
                                                                     Services
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Value             30-05-2024     Container Ship                             -
Cap Andreas       30-05-2024     Container Ship                             -
Qi Shun           30-05-2024     Clinkers                                   -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Kouros         Rice           East Wind       May. 26, 2024
                  Leader
MW-2              Bo-            Cement         Crystal         May. 26, 2024
                  Mustafa-O                     Sea Shipp
MW-4              Gelico         Coal           Ocean World     May. 24, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Container      GAC              May 29, 2024
                  Cairo
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL             Milaha         LNG            GSA             May. 29, 2024
                  Ras Laffan
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Ullswater      LPG            M               May. 27, 2024
                                                International
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
PVT Venus         Chemicals      Alpine                         May. 30, 2024
Express Altair    Container      GAC                                     -do-
MSC Positano      Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
Atlantic Ibis     Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Bo-Mustafa-O      Cement         Crystal Sea Shipp              May. 30, 2024
Gelico            Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
Maersk Cairo      Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Bateleur          LPG            Trans Marine                   May. 30, 2024
Intution          Grain          -                                       -do-
Tarsus-M          Rice           East Wind                               -do-
Shalamar          Fuel oil       Alpine                    Waiting for Berths
Chang Shun-II     Steel Coil     Logistic Shipping                       -do-
Maersk
Nayassa           Container      GAC                                     -do-
Maersk
Pelepas           Container      GAC                                     -do-
Zhida-6           Rice           East Wind                               -do-
TRF Kobe          Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
APL
Southampton       Container      GAC                             May 30, 2024
MSC Lucy          Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
Bashudhra
Malika            Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
Ejnan             LNG            GSA                                     -do-
Tolten            Container      GAC                             May 31, 2024
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

Comments

200 characters

Shipping Intelligence

Revenue-based power load-shedding to continue: govt

Final test-run report on CTBCM: Stakeholders seek adjustments in their power tariffs

PSDP 2024-25: Ministry sends Rs215.998bn provisional IBC for PD

‘Digital terrorism’ will be comprehensively defeated: army

Election was ‘biggest robbery’, says Imran

Warehouses, logistics: industry status announced

SECP urges FBR to reduce WHT on dividend, NBFCs & Modarabas

SECP proposes FBR to align rates of capital gain tax on sale of immovable property

Aurangzeb vows support to steel industry

Consumers using up to 100 units in Sindh likely to get free electricity

Read more stories