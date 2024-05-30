AIRLINK 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
BOP 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.14%)
DFML 44.73 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.62%)
DGKC 87.27 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.75%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.77%)
FFBL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
FFL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
HBL 113.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 140.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.37%)
OGDC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PAEL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PPL 119.64 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.56%)
PRL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
PTC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
SEARL 57.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.17%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
TRG 61.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.19%)
UNITY 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,835 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,330 Increased By 74.3 (0.29%)
KSE100 74,878 Increased By 41.8 (0.06%)
KSE30 23,988 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.07%)
Most Gulf bourses rise; Saudi hits 5-month low

Reuters Published 30 May, 2024 06:58pm
Photo: Reuters
Most stock markets in the Gulf reversed early losses to end higher on Thursday, ahead of key U.S. inflation data this week, while the Saudi index hit more than a five-month low.

The Qatari benchmark index rose 0.4% after dropping to its lowest in nearly four years at yesterday’s close. The index was lifted by a 4.2% increase in Qatar National Bank, the region’s largest lender, and a 4% gain in Gulf International Services.

However, for the month, the index was down 4.2%, its third straight monthly loss.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index bounced back after eight straight sessions of losses to end 0.5% higher. First Abu Dhabi Bank, the UAE’s largest lender, climbed 1.2% and ADNOC Logistics rose 1.8%.

The energy major ADNOC’s logistics unit, ADNOC CLS, and Hanwha Ocean signed a letter of intent on Thursday to construct at least three liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

Dubai’s benchmark index was up 0.3%, after two consecutive sessions of losses.

Qatar hits 4-year low as Gulf bourses drop

The blue-chip developer Emaar Properties advanced 1.9% and Emirates NBD, the emirates’ largest lender, rose 1.6%.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index dropped 1.7% to 11,503, its lowest in more than 5 months with all of its constituents posting losses. For the month, it was down 7.2%, its biggest monthly decline since September 2022.

Saudi National Bank, the kingdom’s largest lender, slipped 3% and ACWA Power slumped 10%, the steepest percentage fall in more than two years.

Meanwhile, investors are awaiting U.S. inflation data on Friday to gauge the scale of interest rate cuts this year, with markets currently pricing just one rate cut from the Federal Reserve by the end of 2024.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and any U.S. monetary policy change is usually followed by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index was down for a fourth straight session, dipping 0.6%, but was up 10.1% for the month, its biggest monthly advance since January.

Among individual stocks, Talaat Mostafa Group dropped 4.7% and Misr Fertilizers Production declined 8.3%. Eastern Company, however, surged 7.4% after the Egypt’s largest cigarette manufacturer posted a 27% surge in its third-quarter net profit.

=======================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     fell 1.7% to 11,503
 KUWAIT           lost 0.3% to 7,683
 QATAR            rose 0.4% to 9,319
 EGYPT            lost 0.6% to 26,923
 BAHRAIN          added 0.2% to 2,039
 OMAN             rose 0.4% to 4,846
 ABU DHABI        added 0.5% to 8,752
 DUBAI            gained 0.3% to 3,971
=======================================
