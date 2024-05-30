Hong Kong stocks track Wall St losses at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with another loss Thursday morning following a retreat on Wall Street that came on the back of rising US Treasury yields and worries about whether the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year.

The Hang Seng Index edged down 0.29 percent, or 53.23 points, to 18,423.78.

Hong Kong stocks open higher

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.23 percent, or 7.31 points, to 3,103.71, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dipped 0.23 percent, or 4.01 points, to 1,730.14.