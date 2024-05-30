AIRLINK 74.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.59%)
DFML 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.84%)
DGKC 86.10 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (3.35%)
FCCL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.85%)
FFBL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.56%)
FFL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
HBL 113.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUBC 139.99 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.64%)
HUMNL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
MLCF 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.84%)
OGDC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
PAEL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.73%)
PPL 118.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.38%)
PRL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.61%)
PTC 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.44%)
SNGP 66.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
SSGC 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.31%)
TPLP 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TRG 62.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.63%)
UNITY 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.44%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,830 Decreased By -15.2 (-0.19%)
BR30 25,277 Increased By 21.2 (0.08%)
KSE100 74,871 Increased By 34.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 24,020 Increased By 15.6 (0.06%)
May 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars suffer setback, rate outlook clouded

Reuters Published 30 May, 2024 11:07am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars steadied on Thursday after suffering a setback from a surge in US bond yields which soured risk appetites, while clouding the outlook for rate cuts globally.

The Aussie was pinned at $0.6605, having pulled back from $0.6667 overnight as the US dollar rose across the board.

Immediate support comes in at $0.6592, with resistance at$0.6680.

The kiwi dollar eased a fraction to $0.6108, after falling 0.4% the previous session. Resistance lies at the $0.6170 top hit at the start of the week, with support around $0.6084.

Bonds had another rough session as Treasury yields rose to one-month highs, lifting Australian 10-year yields to a three-week peak of 4.476%.

Three-year bond futures were down 13 ticks for the week so far at 95.890.

Australia, NZ dollars on defensive, markets run away from rate cuts

Markets were still smarting from a surprisingly high reading of Australian inflation for April, which added to the risk that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) might have to hike rates again.

Futures now imply a 27% chance of a rise in the 4.35% cash rate, up from 14% before the data.

“The slow disinflation process in Australia has been evident for some time,” said Paul Bloxham, head of Australian economics at HSBC. “Despite the slowdown in growth, the supply-side of the economy has been constrained, and productivity has been weak.”

“Our central case is that the RBA’s cash rate will be on hold through 2024 with rate cuts not beginning until Q2 2025.”

Data out on Thursday showed business investment beat forecasts with a rise of 1.0% in the first quarter, thanks to a 3.3% jump in spending on plant and machinery.

That strength will help balance unexpected weakness in construction work during the quarter, though economic growth is still likely to be paltry at best.

In New Zealand, the government released a budget that predicted a wider deficit amid sluggish economic growth and rising unemployment.

The government said tax relief measures would be offset by savings and new revenue, meaning the measures were expected to be broadly neutral for inflation.

The government now plan to issue NZ$38 billion of bonds in 2024/25, up a modest NZ$2 billion on the previous outlook.

US bond yields Reserve Bank of Australia Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

Australia, NZ dollars suffer setback, rate outlook clouded

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Lucky TG to buyback shares amid ‘uncertain economic conditions’

Pakistan, Azerbaijan resolve to further strengthen bilateral strategic relations

NAB laws case: SC rejects plea to broadcast live proceedings

2nd circuit stringing from Jiwani to Gwadar: ECC approves TSG worth Rs2.217bn

Oil mostly steady ahead of U.S stockpile data amid downward pressure

Car ramming attack kills two Israeli soldiers in West Bank: army

Budgetary support: Govt borrowing rises 116pc

Tax relief on humanitarian donations, gifts: Revenue Division directed to process law amendments

Power sector: MoF agrees to extend Rs1.094trn subsidy

Read more stories