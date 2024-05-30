AIRLINK 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
BOP 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.59%)
DFML 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.87%)
DGKC 86.00 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (3.23%)
FCCL 22.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.8%)
FFBL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.63%)
FFL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
HBL 113.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUBC 140.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.65%)
HUMNL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
KEL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
MLCF 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.97%)
OGDC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
PAEL 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.85%)
PIBTL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.42%)
PPL 118.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.34%)
PRL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.61%)
PTC 13.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 56.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.77%)
SNGP 66.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
SSGC 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
TELE 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.07%)
TPLP 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 62.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.5%)
UNITY 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.44%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,831 Decreased By -14.3 (-0.18%)
BR30 25,282 Increased By 26.4 (0.1%)
KSE100 74,854 Increased By 17.5 (0.02%)
KSE30 24,015 Increased By 10.9 (0.05%)
May 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Google to invest $2bn in data centre and cloud services in Malaysia

Reuters Published 30 May, 2024 11:04am

KUALA LUMPUR: Google will invest $2 billion in Malaysia to develop its first data centre and Google Cloud region in the country, the unit of Alphabet said on Thursday, the latest in a wave of expansion by global tech firms into Southeast Asia.

The government said the investment would advance Malaysia’s digital ambitions, and the artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and other advanced technologies would help local industry move up the global value chain.

With a young tech-savvy population of 670 million, Southeast Asia has been attracting plenty of interest and investment recently from technology giants including Microsoft, Amazon, Nvidia and Apple.

Google said in a statement the data centre and cloud region will be located in Sime Darby Property’s Elmina Business Park in central Selangor state.

The data centre will power services including Search, Maps and Workspace, and will help deliver AI services, while the cloud centre will offer services to local firms and public sector organisations, it said.

“Malaysia and Google are partnering to advance our shared work to create a supportive ecosystem for innovation and unlock the potential of digital transformation,” Google’s Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said in the statement.

Last November, the government and Google announced a collaboration aimed at accelerating innovation domestically.

Other tech giants have also been announcing large investments in the region.

Google seeks non-jury trial in US ad tech lawsuit, filing says

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced cloud services investments worth $2.2 billion in Malaysia and $1.7 billion in Indonesia during a recent visit to the region.

In December, Malaysian conglomerate YTL’s utilities unit announced it would partner with Nvidia to develop AI infrastructure in a $4.3 billion investment deal.

Amazon has announced plans to invest $9 billion in Singapore, $5 billion in Thailand and $6 billion in Malaysia.

Malaysia Google Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Comments

200 characters

Google to invest $2bn in data centre and cloud services in Malaysia

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Lucky TG to buyback shares amid ‘uncertain economic conditions’

Pakistan, Azerbaijan resolve to further strengthen bilateral strategic relations

NAB laws case: SC rejects plea to broadcast live proceedings

2nd circuit stringing from Jiwani to Gwadar: ECC approves TSG worth Rs2.217bn

Oil mostly steady ahead of U.S stockpile data amid downward pressure

Car ramming attack kills two Israeli soldiers in West Bank: army

Budgetary support: Govt borrowing rises 116pc

Tax relief on humanitarian donations, gifts: Revenue Division directed to process law amendments

Power sector: MoF agrees to extend Rs1.094trn subsidy

Read more stories