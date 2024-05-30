AIRLINK 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.06%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.59%)
DFML 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.72%)
DGKC 85.75 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2.93%)
FCCL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.93%)
FFBL 31.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.66%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
GGL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
HASCOL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
HBL 113.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUBC 140.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.65%)
HUMNL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
MLCF 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.44%)
OGDC 131.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.04%)
PAEL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.42%)
PPL 118.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.33%)
PRL 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.84%)
PTC 13.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 56.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.79%)
SNGP 66.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
SSGC 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.95%)
TPLP 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 62.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.64%)
UNITY 26.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 7,824 Decreased By -21.2 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,230 Decreased By -25.6 (-0.1%)
KSE100 74,785 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.07%)
KSE30 24,005 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
Markets

Miners, banks drag Australian shares lower as rate woes weigh

Reuters Published 30 May, 2024 10:47am

Australian shares fell nearly 1% in broad-based selling on Thursday, with heavyweight miners and banks leading the losses, after stronger-than-expected consumer inflation data dampened expectations of an interest rate cut in the near term.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.8% to a nearly four-week low of 7,613 points, as of 0043 GMT. The benchmark closed 1.3% lower on Wednesday.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday that monthly consumer price index (CPI) rose at an annual pace of 3.6% in April, up from 3.5% in March, raising concerns of a delay in rate cuts.

There was strength in inflation and that the central bank was focused on inflation staying out of band, said Sarah Hunter, head-economist at the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

RBA expects headline inflation to pick up to 3.8% by June.

Investors now await key US inflation data due on Friday for more cues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory.

In Sydney, rate-sensitive financial stocks fell 0.4%, as the “Big Four” banks traded down between 0.5% and 1.2%. Miners slumped 1.5%, with BHP, the world’s largest-listed miner, shedding about 1.3% after walking away from a $49 billion deal to take over London-listed rival Anglo American.

Australian shares hit record high; RBA cautious on inflation

Tracking Wall Street losses, the technology sub-index lost 0.4% in early trade.

Gold and energy stocks were both trading 1.3% lower after commodity prices fell on fears that the U.S Fed could keep interests higher for longer.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.6% at 11,604.74, tracking its fifth consecutive session of losses, ahead of a government budget scheduled for 0200 GMT.

Australian shares

