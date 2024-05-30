Gold gains Rs2400 per tola

KARACHI: Gold prices on Wednesday saw a big stride on the local market with silver gaining momentum, traders said. The precious metal gained Rs2400 and Rs2058 to reach Rs242700 per tola and Rs208076 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the local market, gold prices grew to $2352 per ounce, up by $13 with silver standing to $32.08 an ounce, traders quoted.

Domestically, silver prices surged by Rs100 and Rs85.74 to settle for Rs2900 per tola and Rs2486.28 per 10 grams, separately, traders added.

