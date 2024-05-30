Met Office says heatwave spell to continue for another 2 days

KARACHI: The unyielding heatwave spell battered mainly the southern parts of the country on Wednesday, as the Met Office warned about the prolonging intense weather.

It said that heatwave spell is likely to prevail over the country’s central and southern parts for another two days. The day’s maximum temperature was recorded in Jacobabad and Dadu to 51 Celsius, each.

Temperature in Karachi skyrocketed to the seasons highest to 42 Celsius as very hot and dry weather is expected for the next couple of days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024