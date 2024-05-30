IK moves LHC against Punjab cabinet’s decision

LAHORE: Former PTI chairman Imran Khan has approached the Lahore High Court against a Punjab cabinet decision to prosecute him and other party leaders on charges of their involvement in the May 9 riots.

The petitioner through his counsel pleaded that federal and provincial government of Punjab are scared of him and sensing his release from the false cases.

He said both governments want to involve him further in fake cases. The petitioner pointed out that on May 24, the Punjab cabinet approved the nomination of PTI leaders in additional cases.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024