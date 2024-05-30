AIRLINK 75.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.17%)
BOP 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.88%)
DFML 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-8.24%)
DGKC 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.56%)
FCCL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.17%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.57%)
FFL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
GGL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.85%)
HASCOL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.35%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
HUBC 139.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.38%)
KEL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.39%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
MLCF 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
OGDC 132.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-2.89%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.13%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.35%)
PPL 117.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.64%)
PRL 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.99%)
PTC 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.7%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
SNGP 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.21%)
SSGC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.84%)
TPLP 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.55%)
TRG 62.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.48%)
UNITY 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,846 Decreased By -95 (-1.2%)
BR30 25,256 Decreased By -391.8 (-1.53%)
KSE100 74,836 Decreased By -681.2 (-0.9%)
KSE30 24,004 Decreased By -273.3 (-1.13%)
May 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-30

No sectoral professionals on upcoming boards of Discos

Hamid Waleed Published 30 May, 2024 06:19am

LAHORE: No sectoral professionals are being made part of the upcoming boards of power distribution companies (Discos) and the new boards are being filled-up with persons having weak linkages to even the corporate sector, said sources.

According to the sources, the strange part is that a mid-level former KE employee, who had figured in electrocution cases in Karachi, a former consultant and now an employee of the Saudi AL Suwaidi’s power transformer factory at Karachi these days (suppliers to the DISCO/NTDC), has been tipped as the Chairman of three DISCO BoDs.

This, according to sources, is a serious conflict of interest because the sole market for the Al-Suwaidi product are the DISCOs and especially the IESCO, LESCO, and MEPCO, which are to be headed by this person.

The sources said a former MD NESPAK – having no experiences of power utility business is tipped to be a part of the new BoDs. He is reportedly linked to a mega-construction conglomerate, which now wishes to operate in the power sector through the buy-out of DISCOs.

In addition, some persons with banking experience have been added to the list. Experts opine that none of the new names measure up to the actual requirements of the DISCOs, they added.

Sectoral experts have claimed that the new boards would be tools at the hands of interested parties who are in the race to buy some of the DISCOs under privatization and who would desire sale at a very low value.

Another aberration has been highlighted by sources to the effect that the HESCO and SEPCO BoDs comprising of politically linked persons have been spared due to intervention by the PPP.

On the other hand, informed insiders have told the scribe that the existing board members have resolved to fight out the accusations of inefficiency in the courts – specially, when the figures of FESCO, GEPCO and IESCO do not support the accusations of a colossal loss of Rs589 billion for the ongoing fiscal year by the power division.

Reportedly, a few existing BoDs have resolved to take up the issue with the power division. According to them, if they are to be accused of any inefficiency, the government nominees on the BoDs and the secretary power division too have to be held responsible.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KE DISCOS power sector Power Division K-Electric

Comments

200 characters

No sectoral professionals on upcoming boards of Discos

2nd circuit stringing from Jiwani to Gwadar: ECC approves TSG worth Rs2.217bn

Budgetary support: Govt borrowing rises 116pc

Tax relief on humanitarian donations, gifts: Revenue Division directed to process law amendments

Power sector: MoF agrees to extend Rs1.094trn subsidy

Rising commodity prices: MoC likely to set up panel to exercise MEP restrictions

Refined sugar export: third meeting of SAB also remains inconclusive

Tax Laws Amendment Act has a retrospective effect, rules ATIR Islamabad

Surveillance purposes: IHC asks telecos not to record calls, data

The largest container vessel ever to berth in Pakistan: Hutchison greets maiden call of CV MSC ANNA

PAKSAT-MM1 to be launched into space today

Read more stories