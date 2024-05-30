Workshop on AI held

ISLAMABAD: A workshop on Artificial Intelligence (AI) was held at the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication on Wednesday, focusing on responsible use of AI, skills and solutions.

The workshop organised by Microsoft was aimed at creating awareness regarding AI use in day-to-day affairs and shed light on AI’s role in government affairs.

Secretary IT Captain Muhammad Mahmood (retd), Additional Secretary Aisha Humera Moriani, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam, Member Telecom Muhammad Jahanzeb Rahim, heads of attached departments of the MoITT, and officers attended the workshop.

Country Education Lead at Microsoft Pakistan Jibran Jamshed gave a detailed presentation on the uses of AI and challenges connected to it in future.

The workshop focused on responsible use of AI, AI skills, and AI solutions. Questions regarding AI use and usefulness were raised during the session which were answered by the experts.

