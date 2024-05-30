Alleged foul play in NA-47 Islamabad: ET gives PML-N lawmaker final deadline to submit reply

ISLAMABAD: The Election Tribunal has given Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Tariq Fazal Chaudhry the final deadline to submit reply in the case involving alleged foul play in his National Assembly’s seat NA-47 Islamabad in the general election.

During the proceedings of the case on Wednesday, ET judge Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri directed the PML-N leader, who won February 8 general election from NA-47, to submit the related Forms 45,46 and 47 before the tribunal, latest by the coming June 5, and adjourned the case till then.

The judge issued this order on a petition moved in the ET by Advocate Shoaib Shaheen from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who was the runner-up in February 8 general election from NA-47.

On the night of February 8, when the results of the general polls were being announced, the PTI-backed candidates were leading the poll charts with heavy margins against their respective electoral rivals in different constituencies across the country when the ECP’s much-hyped Election Management System (EMS) suddenly broke down— and the poll body stopped the announcement of results. Several hours later, when the EMS was restored, the PTI-candidates lost the polls, as per the ECP results.

The ECP is since under fire from public and political circles as well as international stakeholders over allegedly massive rigging in the general polls. Several mainstream political parties and international observers have demanded a comprehensive audit of these elections. The ECP has rejected the poll rigging allegations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024