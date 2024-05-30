CLICK starts process of handing over websites to all towns

KARACHI: Local Government Department Project CLICK has started the process of handing over the newly created websites to all the towns of Karachi and also gave technical training to the TMCs officials.

The WB funded Local Government Dept's CLICK project which is playing an active role for the autonomy and strengthening of local bodies, organized the training session of the technical staff from all the towns to equip and digitize the town municipal corporations on modern lines. The IT Experts of CLICK and the technical firm Trade Soul conducted the in depth training sessions for operating and updating the newly created Towns' website.

Talking in this regard, Daniyal Ahmad Khan, IT expert of Click Local Government Department, said that the staff of Karachi Municipal Corporation and all the towns are being provided complete link and keys of their respective websites and training was provided by the Click Local Government Department and Trade Soul. He said that the technical support will continue to be provided to all the towns on regular basis.

The representatives of the TMCs applauded the initiative of the Click Local Government Department for empowering the local bodies and also thanked the Click project, which is working to raise the lifestyle of people with the support of the Government of Sindh and the World Bank.

