Activities at Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 290,495 tonnes of cargo comprising 118,316 tonnes of import cargo and 172,179 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 118,316 comprised of 104,561 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 13,755 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 172,179 comprised of 66,711 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 40 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,180 tonnes of Cement, 90,181 tonnes of Clinkers & 11,067 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Around, 10 ships namely, Sl Griffin, Msc Positano, Oocl Norfolk, Mt Quetta, Value, Cap Andreas, X-Press Kaveri, Kai Xuan 11 & Aframax Rio berth at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 10 ships namely, AplGwangyang, Oocl Dalian, Chang Shun Ii, Rigel, Devashree, Xin Hong Kong, M.t Mardan, Yangtze Brightness & Msc Positano sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a Bulk cargo carrier ‘Sunny Bay’ left the port on Wednesday morning while five more ships, Sea Steller, Atlantic Ibis, PVT Venus, Blue Bird and Maersk Valencia are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 122,894 tonnes, comprising 94,347 tonnes imports cargo and 28,547 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,106 Containers (1,348 TEUs Imports and 758 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Bateleuer, Milaha Raslaffan, Atlantic Ibis and MSC Positano & two more container ships, Maersk Cairo and Express Altair carrying LPG, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at respectively EVTL, PGPCL and QICT on Wednesday 29th May, while three more container ships, APL Southampton, MSC Lucy and Maersk Seletar are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 30th May, 2024.

