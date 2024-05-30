AIRLINK 75.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.17%)
PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 30 May, 2024 06:19am

KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR17.144 billion and the number of lots traded was 13,655.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 8.616 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.383 billion), Silver (PKR 1.802 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.625 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.165 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 706.545 million), DJ (PKR 217.058 million), Natural Gas (PKR 171.939 million), Copper (PKR 171.295 million), Palladium (PKR 137.396 million), SP 500 (PKR 88.843 million), Brent (PKR 36.029 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 21.648million).

In Agricultural commodities,45lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 102.442 million were traded.

