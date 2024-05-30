AIRLINK 75.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.17%)
Armed Forces pay tribute to martyrs on UN Peacekeeping Day

APP Published 30 May, 2024 06:19am

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Armed Forces on Wednesday paid tribute to its martyrs who had rendered the ultimate sacrifice while serving as UN peacekeepers in conflict-hit countries across the world on the International Day of UN Peacekeepers.

“Today, Pakistan joins the international community in commemorating the International Peacekeepers Day, paying tribute to the brave men and women who have served in the United Nations peacekeeping missions around the world,” an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Pakistan, the ISPR said, was one of the largest contributors to the UN peacekeeping, with around 3,000 peacekeepers currently serving in missions in the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Abyei, Central African Republic, Cyprus, Western Sahara and Somalia. It added that since 1960, Pakistan had contributed 235,000 troops to the UN peacekeeping operations in 48 United Nations missions in 29 countries including almost all continents of the world.

“Pakistan is proud of its long-standing commitment to the UN peacekeeping. Our peacekeepers have demonstrated exceptional courage, professionalism and dedication to promoting peace and stability in the conflict-ridden regions. Overall, 181 Pakistani peacekeepers have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty,” the ISPR said.

“On this International Peacekeeping Day, the forces honour their service and sacrifice for the noble cause of global peace,” it added.

“Pakistan also remains committed to the United Nations Uniform Gender Parity Strategy (UGPS) for enhanced representation of women in uniform, Secretary-General’s Action for Peace (A4P) initiative, which seeks to improve the effectiveness of the UN peacekeeping operations by enhancing their capacity, coherence and responsiveness.

“Additionally, Pakistan also supports initiatives aimed at improving the safety and security of UN peacekeepers, particularly those serving in high-risk environments,” it added.

Pakistan’s contributions to UN peacekeeping were a testament to the nation’s commitment to international peace and security and the Pakistani peacekeepers would continue towards uplift of local communities in the troubled regions, the ISPR said.

