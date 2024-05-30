Adoption of digital information and communication technologies for sesame cultivation

The cultivation of sesame in Pakistan has emerged as a promising solution to meet the country’s growing demand for edible oil. Sesame is considered crucial due to its high potential for fulfilling future oil requirements due to its adaptability to various climates and its ability to produce good quality vegetable oil. However, despite its advantages, there are several challenges and opportunities associated with sesame cultivation in Pakistan.

One significant challenge faced by sesame growers is the absence of digital infrastructure, information and communication technologies (ICTs) for their produce. Without access to digital inclusion and accessibility, farmers may struggle to sell their crops at fair prices, leading to exploitation by middlemen.

The absence of government procurement centers for sesame further complicates the market situation, leaving farmers at the mercy of intermediaries and resulting in unfair prices for their produce. Sesame growers are also susceptible to price fluctuations in the grain market, which can significantly impact their income. These uncertain prices may discourage farmers from investing in sesame cultivation.

Implementing inter-cropping systems could enhance sesame productivity and profitability. By integrating sesame cultivation with other crops, farmers can achieve higher gross and net profits, as well as improved cost-benefit ratios.

The government has initiated policy measures to promote domestic sesame production. By providing support to sesame farmers, such as guaranteed sales at reasonable prices, policymakers can encourage increased cultivation and contribute to food security.

Investing in research and development to develop high-yielding sesame cultivars must improve both the quality and quantity of sesame production in Pakistan. By adopting improved cultivars, farmers can enhance their yields and profitability.

Providing information and communication technologies infrastructure, extension services and training programs to farmers can improve their knowledge and skills in sesame cultivation practices, pest and disease management, and soil fertility enhancement and agricultural marketing. Digital literacy and extension services can also facilitate the adoption of best practices for sustainable sesame production.

Initiatives such as the Pakistan Oil seed Development Board (PODB) could play a crucial role in regulating sesame product prices and ensuring fair returns for farmers. By establishing transparent pricing mechanisms, PODB can incentivize sesame cultivation and support the livelihoods of farmers.

Improvising traditional value chain and processing facilities for sesame oil extraction can create additional income opportunities for farmers and promote the growth of the sesame industry. Value-added products such as sesame oil, meal, and snacks can cater to domestic demand and contribute to export earnings. Government policies that support sesame cultivation through incentives, subsidies, digital technologies, and market interventions can encourage farmers to adopt sesame as a viable crop option.

Policy measures aimed at improving access to credit, agricultural inputs, and digital marketing infrastructure can further boost sesame production.

In conclusion, while sesame cultivation holds great promise for addressing Pakistan’s edible oil deficit, addressing challenges such as market accessibility and price volatility is essential for realizing its full potential. Through digital literacy, research, policy and regulatory support, Pakistan may foster a thriving sesame industry that benefits both farmers and consumers.

