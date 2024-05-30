AIRLINK 75.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.17%)
BOP 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.88%)
DFML 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-8.24%)
DGKC 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.56%)
FCCL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.17%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.57%)
FFL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
GGL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.85%)
HASCOL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.35%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
HUBC 139.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.38%)
KEL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.39%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
MLCF 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
OGDC 132.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-2.89%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.13%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.35%)
PPL 117.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.64%)
PRL 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.99%)
PTC 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.7%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
SNGP 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.21%)
SSGC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.84%)
TPLP 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.55%)
TRG 62.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.48%)
UNITY 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,846 Decreased By -95 (-1.2%)
BR30 25,256 Decreased By -391.8 (-1.53%)
KSE100 74,836 Decreased By -681.2 (-0.9%)
KSE30 24,004 Decreased By -273.3 (-1.13%)
May 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-30

New cases: lawyer says IK seeks live streaming of hearings

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 30 May, 2024 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday sought live streaming of the new cases approved by the Punjab government against him for allegedly building a narrative of hate against the military, saying he would defend himself in the court instead of hiring a lawyer.

This was stated by the counsel for Imran Khan, Intizar Hussain Panjutha while addressing a presser along with PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan.

Quoting Khan, Panjutha said that “Hamoodur Rehman Commission was not compiled by Imran Khan [...] the 1971 debacle had damaged the military the most due to blunder of Gen Yahya Khan, who was later booted out by the military itself.”

Speaking on the occasion, Raoof Hasan said that the delay in the ruling in Iddat case has apparently shattered PTI’s hopes of Imran Khan’s early release from jail despite bail in different cases.

“The state institutions are openly trying to keep Imran Khan in jail despite his bail in several cases, which is unfortunate,” he regretted.

Reacting to the inordinate delay in announcing a reserved verdict in Iddat case against Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi by a local court, he alleged that establishment’s pressure on state institutions is piling up.

Hasan said that Imran Khan should have been released from jail after his sentence was suspended in the Toshakhana case, but the delaying tactics under one pretext or another to release him shows “they are afraid of him.”

Similarly, Hasan said PTI Vice Chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was booked in additional cases related to May 9 when his release from prison was certain. He said the PTI was not in conflict with the institute of the army but ‘an individual’. Referring to the Hamoodur Rahman Commission report on the 1971 fall of Dhaka, he said that the report did not contain anything against the military.

He said then military ruler General Yahya Khan put the state at stake to prolong his rule. He said that over 200 politically motivated cases were registered against Imran Khan but they miserably failed to get anything meaningful against him.

“Therefore, now in utter frustration, NAB raided Malik Riaz’s Bahria Town Rawalpindi office to pressure him to an approver against Khan,” he lamented.

He commended Malik Riaz for not submitting to their coercive tactics to become an approver against Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Imran Khan lawyer Intizar Hussain Panjutha

Comments

200 characters

New cases: lawyer says IK seeks live streaming of hearings

2nd circuit stringing from Jiwani to Gwadar: ECC approves TSG worth Rs2.217bn

Budgetary support: Govt borrowing rises 116pc

Tax relief on humanitarian donations, gifts: Revenue Division directed to process law amendments

Power sector: MoF agrees to extend Rs1.094trn subsidy

Rising commodity prices: MoC likely to set up panel to exercise MEP restrictions

Refined sugar export: third meeting of SAB also remains inconclusive

Tax Laws Amendment Act has a retrospective effect, rules ATIR Islamabad

Surveillance purposes: IHC asks telecos not to record calls, data

The largest container vessel ever to berth in Pakistan: Hutchison greets maiden call of CV MSC ANNA

PAKSAT-MM1 to be launched into space today

Read more stories