Pakistan Print 2024-05-30

UK HC’s speech: SC says it has acknowledged the mistakes, addressed them in detail

Terence J Sigamony Published 30 May, 2024 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) said it has acknowledged the mistakes made in its past, addressed them in detail, and taken steps to ensure that they are not repeated, and expected the same from the United Kingdom.

The SCP Registrar, on the instructions of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, wrote a letter to the British High Commissioner in Pakistan Jane Marriott, in reaction to her speech at Asma Jahangir Conference; underlining the importance of democracy, elections and the need for open societies.

The letter states; “It was gratifying that your Excellency had repeatedly stressed the importance of ‘open societies’ which you stated are necessary for vibrant democracies. You will be pleased to learn that the Supreme Court has recognized the right to information and vigorously applied it to itself.

“Persisting in the violent undemocratic mistakes of the past condemns present and future generations, and perpetuates cycles of violence. Let us embrace truth, which sets us free.

“Should the overthrow of the elected democratic government of Mohammad Mossadegh in 1953, to capture oil, not be revealed after over seven decades of cover-up? Will this not prove therapeutic for the perpetrator and the victim? Will it not engender trust, possibly friendship, and peace?

“Ceding to what it described as ‘Jewish Zionist aspirations’, the British government wrote to an individual, its own citizen, on 2nd November 1917 conveying its decision to establish a settler-colonial state. This decision was not voted upon by the people of the area who were impacted by it, nor even by your own. The British government, and not Parliament, unilaterally decided it.

“The Balfour Declaration became the foundation on which an ethnic state was established. Those who had always lived there were excluded from this ethnic state, contained in ghettos, humiliated, deprived, brutalized, maimed and killed.

“Let us step back from the precipice of settler-ethnic superiority. Deaths of thousands of children and many thousands, more innocents may unjustifiably come to define a people, which would be an abomination. Let us all stand up and be counted for equality, peace and humanity.

“Let us be honest and acknowledge past mistakes in the spirit of openness, advocated by your Excellency. And, jettison the unholy concept of ethnic superiority, and its concomitant – an inferior humanity.

“The Supreme Court of Pakistan has acknowledged the mistakes made in its past, addressed them in detail, and taken steps to ensure that they are not repeated. Since the government of His Majesty King Charles III has stressed the need for open societies and democracy, and offered criticism on the decisions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, reciprocity would presumably be acceptable.”

The Registrar’s letter explained that it is essential to hold elections within 90 days of the completion of the terms of the national and provincial assemblies in Pakistan. The elections were delayed because the president and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) could not agree on who had the authority to announce the election date, the letter explained.

“The Supreme Court resolved this matter within 12 days, and general elections were held across Pakistan on February 8, 2024,” it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

