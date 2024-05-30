WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 29, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 28-May-24 24-May-24 23-May-24 22-May-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104124 0.104303 0.104269 0.104343 Euro 0.821139 0.81913 0.819887 0.818108 Japanese yen 0.0048124 0.0048109 0.0048175 0.004834 U.K. pound 0.964322 0.961307 0.961256 0.961145 U.S. dollar 0.754585 0.755655 0.755378 0.755409 Algerian dinar 0.0056182 0.0056164 0.0056161 0.0056229 Australian dollar 0.503082 0.498732 0.500136 0.50416 Botswana pula 0.0556129 0.0555406 0.0556714 0.0560513 Brazilian real 0.14643 0.146723 0.146855 0.146693 Brunei dollar 0.560197 0.558792 0.559498 Canadian dollar 0.553296 0.552662 0.55129 0.552442 Chilean peso 0.0008382 0.0008313 0.000835 0.0008518 Czech koruna 0.033315 0.0331326 0.0331379 0.0330522 Danish krone 0.110049 0.109786 0.109868 0.109642 Indian rupee 0.0090734 0.0090909 0.0090762 Israeli New Shekel 0.205329 0.205732 0.205713 0.205609 Korean won 0.0005526 0.0005538 0.0005542 0.0005537 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46074 2.46132 2.46222 Malaysian ringgit 0.160841 0.16013 0.16019 Mauritian rupee 0.0162722 0.0162491 0.0162695 0.0163135 Mexican peso 0.0450614 0.0452426 0.0452471 0.0453958 New Zealand dollar 0.464938 0.460572 0.461574 0.463255 Norwegian krone 0.0719859 0.071258 0.0711922 0.0706181 Omani rial 1.96251 1.96457 1.96465 Peruvian sol 0.201869 0.202588 0.202081 0.202251 Philippine peso 0.0129893 0.0129804 0.0129873 0.0129976 Polish zloty 0.19258 0.191908 0.19175 0.192495 Qatari riyal 0.207304 0.207521 0.20753 Russian ruble 0.0085324 0.008424 0.00837 0.0083759 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201223 0.201434 0.201442 Singapore dollar 0.560197 0.558792 0.559498 South African rand 0.0410632 0.0410267 0.0411271 0.0415354 Swedish krona 0.0716151 0.0706208 0.0707257 0.0703295 Swiss franc 0.828577 0.826033 0.826815 0.826487 Thai baht 0.020634 0.0205811 0.0206777 Trinidadian dollar 0.111835 0.111787 0.111914 0.111823 U.A.E. dirham 0.205469 0.205685 0.205693 Uruguayan peso 0.0195849 0.019604 0.0196314 0.0196384 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

