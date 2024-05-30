WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
May 29, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 28-May-24 24-May-24 23-May-24 22-May-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104124 0.104303 0.104269 0.104343
Euro 0.821139 0.81913 0.819887 0.818108
Japanese yen 0.0048124 0.0048109 0.0048175 0.004834
U.K. pound 0.964322 0.961307 0.961256 0.961145
U.S. dollar 0.754585 0.755655 0.755378 0.755409
Algerian dinar 0.0056182 0.0056164 0.0056161 0.0056229
Australian dollar 0.503082 0.498732 0.500136 0.50416
Botswana pula 0.0556129 0.0555406 0.0556714 0.0560513
Brazilian real 0.14643 0.146723 0.146855 0.146693
Brunei dollar 0.560197 0.558792 0.559498
Canadian dollar 0.553296 0.552662 0.55129 0.552442
Chilean peso 0.0008382 0.0008313 0.000835 0.0008518
Czech koruna 0.033315 0.0331326 0.0331379 0.0330522
Danish krone 0.110049 0.109786 0.109868 0.109642
Indian rupee 0.0090734 0.0090909 0.0090762
Israeli New Shekel 0.205329 0.205732 0.205713 0.205609
Korean won 0.0005526 0.0005538 0.0005542 0.0005537
Kuwaiti dinar 2.46074 2.46132 2.46222
Malaysian ringgit 0.160841 0.16013 0.16019
Mauritian rupee 0.0162722 0.0162491 0.0162695 0.0163135
Mexican peso 0.0450614 0.0452426 0.0452471 0.0453958
New Zealand dollar 0.464938 0.460572 0.461574 0.463255
Norwegian krone 0.0719859 0.071258 0.0711922 0.0706181
Omani rial 1.96251 1.96457 1.96465
Peruvian sol 0.201869 0.202588 0.202081 0.202251
Philippine peso 0.0129893 0.0129804 0.0129873 0.0129976
Polish zloty 0.19258 0.191908 0.19175 0.192495
Qatari riyal 0.207304 0.207521 0.20753
Russian ruble 0.0085324 0.008424 0.00837 0.0083759
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201223 0.201434 0.201442
Singapore dollar 0.560197 0.558792 0.559498
South African rand 0.0410632 0.0410267 0.0411271 0.0415354
Swedish krona 0.0716151 0.0706208 0.0707257 0.0703295
Swiss franc 0.828577 0.826033 0.826815 0.826487
Thai baht 0.020634 0.0205811 0.0206777
Trinidadian dollar 0.111835 0.111787 0.111914 0.111823
U.A.E. dirham 0.205469 0.205685 0.205693
Uruguayan peso 0.0195849 0.019604 0.0196314 0.0196384
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
