KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (May 29, 2024).
Alongside East Wharf
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
OP-2 M.T Disc Pakistan National
Quetta Crude Oil Shipping Corp. 28-05-2024
OP-3 Aframax Rio Disc Pakistan National
Crude Oil Shipping Corp. 29-05-2024
B-4 Oracle Load Crystal Sea 26-05-2024
Clinkers Services
B-5 Akij Noble Load Crystal Sea 27-05-2024
Clinkers Services
B-11/B-12 Qi Shun Load Bulk Shipping 26-05-2024
Clinkers Agency
B-13/B-14 Dubai Sun Load Sea Trade 24-05-2024
Clinkers Shipping
B-14 B-15 Kai Xuan 11 Disc Legend Shipping &
General Logistic 29-05-2024
Cargo
B-16/B-17 Atlantic Load Crystal Sea 27-05-2024
Adam Cement Services
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-21 Sl Griffin - Sea Max 27-05-2024
Shipping Company
B-26/B-27 OOCL Disc OOCL Pakistan 28-05-2024
Norfolk Load Container
B-29/B-30 X-Press Disc Load X-Press Feeders
Kaveri Container Shipping Agency 29-05-2024
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2/1 Cap Disc Load Ocean Network 28-05-2024
Container Express
Saptl-3/2 Value Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 28-05-2024
Container Pakistan
Expected Sailing
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Apl 27-05-2024 Disc. Load Cma Cgm Pakistan Pvt
Gwangyang Container LtdCap Andreas
Value 29-05-2024 Disc Load Ocean Network
Container Express
Disc Load Hapag Lloyd
Container Pakistan
Expected Arrivals
M.t 29-05-2024 D/70000 Pakistan National
Sargodha Container Shipping Corp.
Northern 29-05-2024 D/L Container Ocean Sea
Practise Shipping
Msc Anna 29-05-2024 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan
Atlantic Ibis 29-05-2024 D/L- Cosco Shipping
Line Pakistan
Bow Aquarius 30-05-2024 D/1855 Chemical Gac Pakistan
Southern Wo 30-05-2024 D/9000 Chemical -
Zong Gu 30-05-2024 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping
Ji Nan Agency
Beijing Bridge 30-05-2024 D/L Container Diamond Shipping
Services
Ship Sailed
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Apl
Gwangyang 29-05-2024 Container Ship -
Oocl Dalian 29-05-2024 Container Ship -
Chang Shun Ii 29-05-2024 General Cargo -
Rigel 29-05-2024 Tanker -
Devashree 29-05-2024 Tanker -
Xin Hong Kong 29-05-2024 Container Ship -
M.T Mardan 29-05-2024 Tanker -
Yangtze
Brightness 29-05-2024 General Cargo -
Msc Positano 29-05-2024 Container Ship -
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1 Kouros Rice East Wind May. 26, 2024
Leader
MW-2 Bo- Cement Crystal May. 26, 2024
Mustafa-O Sea Shipp
MW-4 Gelico Coal Ocean World May. 24, 2024
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
QICT Maersk Container GAC May 28, 2024
Valencia
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
FOTCO Blue Bird Mogas Trans Marine May. 27, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Sea Steller Rice East Wind May. 26, 2024
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
SSGC Ullswater LPG M May. 27, 2024
International
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
EVTL PVT
Venus Chemicals Alpine May. 28, 2024
DEPARTURE
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
Sunny Bay Coal East Wind May. 29, 2024
EXPECTED Departures
Sea Steller Rice East Wind May. 29, 2024
Atlantic Ibis Container COSCO -do-
PVT Venus Chemicals Alpine -do-
Blue Bird Mogas Trans Marine -do-
Maersk
Valencia Container GAC -do-
OUTERANCHORAGE
Atlantic Ibis Container GAC May 29, 2024
MSC
Positano Container MSC PAK -do-
Bateleur LPG Trans Marine -do-
Milaha
Raslaffan LNG GSA -do-
Shalamar Fuel oil Alpine Waiting for Berths
Tarsus-M Rice East Wind -do-
Chang Shun-II Steel Coil Logistic Shipping -do-
Maersk
Nayassa Container GAC -do-
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk Cairo Container GAC May. 29, 2024
Express Altair Container GAC -do-
APL
Southampton Container GAC May. 30, 2024
MSC Lucy Container MSC PAK -do-
Maersk
Seletar Container GAC -do-
