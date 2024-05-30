KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (May 29, 2024).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 M.T Disc Pakistan National Quetta Crude Oil Shipping Corp. 28-05-2024 OP-3 Aframax Rio Disc Pakistan National Crude Oil Shipping Corp. 29-05-2024 B-4 Oracle Load Crystal Sea 26-05-2024 Clinkers Services B-5 Akij Noble Load Crystal Sea 27-05-2024 Clinkers Services B-11/B-12 Qi Shun Load Bulk Shipping 26-05-2024 Clinkers Agency B-13/B-14 Dubai Sun Load Sea Trade 24-05-2024 Clinkers Shipping B-14 B-15 Kai Xuan 11 Disc Legend Shipping & General Logistic 29-05-2024 Cargo B-16/B-17 Atlantic Load Crystal Sea 27-05-2024 Adam Cement Services ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Sl Griffin - Sea Max 27-05-2024 Shipping Company B-26/B-27 OOCL Disc OOCL Pakistan 28-05-2024 Norfolk Load Container B-29/B-30 X-Press Disc Load X-Press Feeders Kaveri Container Shipping Agency 29-05-2024 ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-2/1 Cap Disc Load Ocean Network 28-05-2024 Container Express Saptl-3/2 Value Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 28-05-2024 Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Apl 27-05-2024 Disc. Load Cma Cgm Pakistan Pvt Gwangyang Container LtdCap Andreas Value 29-05-2024 Disc Load Ocean Network Container Express Disc Load Hapag Lloyd Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= M.t 29-05-2024 D/70000 Pakistan National Sargodha Container Shipping Corp. Northern 29-05-2024 D/L Container Ocean Sea Practise Shipping Msc Anna 29-05-2024 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan Atlantic Ibis 29-05-2024 D/L- Cosco Shipping Line Pakistan Bow Aquarius 30-05-2024 D/1855 Chemical Gac Pakistan Southern Wo 30-05-2024 D/9000 Chemical - Zong Gu 30-05-2024 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping Ji Nan Agency Beijing Bridge 30-05-2024 D/L Container Diamond Shipping Services ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Apl Gwangyang 29-05-2024 Container Ship - Oocl Dalian 29-05-2024 Container Ship - Chang Shun Ii 29-05-2024 General Cargo - Rigel 29-05-2024 Tanker - Devashree 29-05-2024 Tanker - Xin Hong Kong 29-05-2024 Container Ship - M.T Mardan 29-05-2024 Tanker - Yangtze Brightness 29-05-2024 General Cargo - Msc Positano 29-05-2024 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Kouros Rice East Wind May. 26, 2024 Leader MW-2 Bo- Cement Crystal May. 26, 2024 Mustafa-O Sea Shipp MW-4 Gelico Coal Ocean World May. 24, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Container GAC May 28, 2024 Valencia ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Blue Bird Mogas Trans Marine May. 27, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Sea Steller Rice East Wind May. 26, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Ullswater LPG M May. 27, 2024 International ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL PVT Venus Chemicals Alpine May. 28, 2024 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Sunny Bay Coal East Wind May. 29, 2024 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Sea Steller Rice East Wind May. 29, 2024 Atlantic Ibis Container COSCO -do- PVT Venus Chemicals Alpine -do- Blue Bird Mogas Trans Marine -do- Maersk Valencia Container GAC -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Atlantic Ibis Container GAC May 29, 2024 MSC Positano Container MSC PAK -do- Bateleur LPG Trans Marine -do- Milaha Raslaffan LNG GSA -do- Shalamar Fuel oil Alpine Waiting for Berths Tarsus-M Rice East Wind -do- Chang Shun-II Steel Coil Logistic Shipping -do- Maersk Nayassa Container GAC -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Maersk Cairo Container GAC May. 29, 2024 Express Altair Container GAC -do- APL Southampton Container GAC May. 30, 2024 MSC Lucy Container MSC PAK -do- Maersk Seletar Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

