Markets Print 2024-05-30

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 30 May, 2024 06:19am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (May 29, 2024).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              M.T            Disc           Pakistan National
                  Quetta         Crude Oil      Shipping Corp.     28-05-2024
OP-3              Aframax Rio    Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil      Shipping Corp.     29-05-2024
B-4               Oracle         Load           Crystal Sea        26-05-2024
                                 Clinkers       Services
B-5               Akij Noble     Load           Crystal Sea        27-05-2024
                                 Clinkers       Services
B-11/B-12         Qi Shun        Load           Bulk Shipping      26-05-2024
                                 Clinkers       Agency
B-13/B-14         Dubai Sun      Load           Sea Trade          24-05-2024
                                 Clinkers       Shipping
B-14 B-15         Kai Xuan 11    Disc           Legend Shipping &
                                 General        Logistic           29-05-2024
                                 Cargo
B-16/B-17         Atlantic       Load           Crystal Sea        27-05-2024
                  Adam           Cement         Services
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Sl Griffin     -              Sea Max            27-05-2024
                                                Shipping Company
B-26/B-27         OOCL           Disc           OOCL Pakistan      28-05-2024
                  Norfolk        Load Container
B-29/B-30         X-Press        Disc Load      X-Press Feeders
                  Kaveri         Container      Shipping Agency    29-05-2024
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2/1         Cap            Disc Load      Ocean Network      28-05-2024
                                 Container      Express
Saptl-3/2         Value          Disc Load      Hapag Lloyd        28-05-2024
                                 Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Apl               27-05-2024     Disc. Load              Cma Cgm Pakistan Pvt
Gwangyang                        Container                     LtdCap Andreas
Value             29-05-2024     Disc Load                      Ocean Network
                                 Container                            Express
                                 Disc Load                        Hapag Lloyd
                                 Container                           Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.t               29-05-2024     D/70000                    Pakistan National
Sargodha                         Container                     Shipping Corp.
Northern          29-05-2024     D/L Container                      Ocean Sea
Practise                                                             Shipping
Msc Anna          29-05-2024     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                                     Pakistan
Atlantic Ibis     29-05-2024     D/L-                          Cosco Shipping
                                                                Line Pakistan
Bow Aquarius      30-05-2024     D/1855 Chemical                 Gac Pakistan
Southern Wo       30-05-2024     D/9000 Chemical                            -
Zong Gu           30-05-2024     D/L Container                Sharaf Shipping
Ji Nan                                                                 Agency
Beijing Bridge    30-05-2024     D/L Container               Diamond Shipping
                                                                     Services
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Apl
Gwangyang         29-05-2024     Container Ship                             -
Oocl Dalian       29-05-2024     Container Ship                             -
Chang Shun Ii     29-05-2024     General Cargo                              -
Rigel             29-05-2024     Tanker                                     -
Devashree         29-05-2024     Tanker                                     -
Xin Hong Kong     29-05-2024     Container Ship                             -
M.T Mardan        29-05-2024     Tanker                                     -
Yangtze
Brightness        29-05-2024     General Cargo                              -
Msc Positano      29-05-2024     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Kouros         Rice           East Wind       May. 26, 2024
                  Leader
MW-2              Bo-            Cement         Crystal         May. 26, 2024
                  Mustafa-O                     Sea Shipp
MW-4              Gelico         Coal           Ocean World     May. 24, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Container      GAC              May 28, 2024
                  Valencia
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Blue Bird      Mogas          Trans Marine    May. 27, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Sea Steller    Rice           East Wind       May. 26, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Ullswater      LPG            M               May. 27, 2024
                                                International
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL PVT
Venus             Chemicals      Alpine                         May. 28, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Sunny Bay         Coal           East Wind                      May. 29, 2024
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Sea Steller       Rice           East Wind                      May. 29, 2024
Atlantic Ibis     Container      COSCO                                   -do-
PVT Venus         Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Blue Bird         Mogas          Trans Marine                            -do-
Maersk
Valencia          Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Atlantic Ibis     Container      GAC                             May 29, 2024
MSC
Positano          Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
Bateleur          LPG            Trans Marine                            -do-
Milaha
Raslaffan         LNG            GSA                                     -do-
Shalamar          Fuel oil       Alpine                    Waiting for Berths
Tarsus-M          Rice           East Wind                               -do-
Chang Shun-II     Steel Coil     Logistic Shipping                       -do-
Maersk
Nayassa           Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk Cairo      Container      GAC                            May. 29, 2024
Express Altair    Container      GAC                                     -do-
APL
Southampton       Container      GAC                            May. 30, 2024
MSC Lucy          Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
Maersk
Seletar           Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

