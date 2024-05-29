AIRLINK 75.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.17%)
France’s Macron: ‘Systematic postponement’ of a two-state solution in Israel/Palestine conflict should end

Reuters Published May 29, 2024

PARIS: France’s President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday there should be an end to the “systematic postponement” both of the implementing of a two-state solution in Israeli-Palestine and of the setting up of a Palestinian state.

“(Macron) asserted France’s commitment to work, with its European and Arab partners, on a shared vision of peace that offers security guarantees to Palestinians and Israelis,” the French presidential palace said in a statement in the wake of a phone exchange between the French president and his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas.

Israeli aggression in Gaza brings urgency to two-state solution

This process should entail “a perspective of recognising the Palestinian State in a useful dynamic,” the Elysee added.

