AIRLINK 75.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.17%)
BOP 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.88%)
DFML 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-8.24%)
DGKC 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.56%)
FCCL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.17%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.57%)
FFL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
GGL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.85%)
HASCOL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.35%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
HUBC 139.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.38%)
KEL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.39%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
MLCF 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
OGDC 132.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-2.89%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.13%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.35%)
PPL 117.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.64%)
PRL 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.99%)
PTC 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.7%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
SNGP 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.21%)
SSGC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.84%)
TPLP 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.55%)
TRG 62.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.48%)
UNITY 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,846 Decreased By -95 (-1.2%)
BR30 25,256 Decreased By -391.8 (-1.53%)
KSE100 74,836 Decreased By -681.2 (-0.9%)
KSE30 24,004 Decreased By -273.3 (-1.13%)
May 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Qatar hits 4-year low as Gulf bourses drop

Reuters Published 29 May, 2024 08:03pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most Gulf stock markets slipped on Wednesday, led by Qatar, amid uncertainty over interest rate cuts by the U.S. Fed following an unexpected improvement in consumer confidence.

The Qatari benchmark index retreated 1% after the previous day’s gains, falling to 9,279, its lowest level in nearly four years, with almost all sectors in the red.

Qatar Islamic Bank, the country’s largest Islamic lender, slipped 1.9% and Industries Qatar lost 1.4%.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index extended its losing streak to an eighth session and fell 0.4% to 8,711, its lowest level in more than two years. The conglomerate Alpha Dhabi Holding declined 3.6% to 10.6 dirham per share, its lowest level since listing in June 2021.

Among other losers, Aldar Properties, the emirate’s largest developer, and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank fell 2.7% and 1.9% respectively.

Dubai’s benchmark index was down 0.7%, with developer Emaar Properties sliding 3.1% and Dubai Islamic Bank dropping 1.1%.

Qatar index hits 7-month low as most Gulf bourses slip

However, beleaguered contractor Drake & Scull International surged 24% to close at 0.310 dirham against a reference price of 0.25 dirham. The stock resumed trading on Wednesday, following a suspension for restructuring of more than five years and losses dating back to 2015.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index bounced back after four straight sessions of losses to end 0.3% higher. Saudi National Bank, the kingdom’s largest lender, jumped 5.8% and Riyad Bank added 3.5%.

U.S. Treasury yields touched multi-week highs on Tuesday, after lacklustre debt auctions and stronger-than-expected economic data dimmed hopes for U.S. rate cuts this year.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and any U.S. monetary policy change is usually followed by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index was down for a third straight session and fell 0.4%, pressured by a 3.2% drop in E-Finance for Digital and a 2.2% fall in EFG Holding.

However, GB Corp climbed 3.5% after the automaker posted 482% surge in its first-quarter net profit.

========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     was up 0.3% at 11,697
 KUWAIT           added 0.2% to 7,707
 QATAR            dropped 1% to 9,279
 EGYPT            lost 0.4% to 27,090
 BAHRAIN          added 0.7% to 2,036
 OMAN             lost 0.1% to 4,826
 ABU DHABI        fell 0.4% to 8,711
 DUBAI            dropped 0.7% to 3,960
========================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

Comments

200 characters

Qatar hits 4-year low as Gulf bourses drop

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Negativity at PSX, KSE-100 falls below 75,000

At least 28 dead as Quetta-bound bus falls into ditch

DFML says it has commenced production of KIA Shehzore, rollout on June 4

SC calls UK High Commissioner's criticism of bat decision 'unjustified'

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,400 in Pakistan

Yemen’s Houthis target six ships in three seas

Israel says Gaza war likely to last another seven months as tanks probe Rafah

Oil prices gain on expectations of OPEC+ extension to output cuts

Pakistan, Saint Lucia formalise diplomatic relations

Read more stories