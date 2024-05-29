Iran made sea-launched ballistic missile available to Houthis

DUBAI: Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday that Tehran’s sea-launched ballistic missile Ghadr has been made available to Yemen’s Houthis.

“Iran’s sea-launched ballistic missile, named Ghadr, now has been made available to Yemen’s (Houthi) fighters,” – reported Tasnim, which is believed to be affiliated to Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards.

“Now, the missile … has become a weapon capable of presenting serious challenges to the interests of the United States and its main ally in the region, the Zionist regime,” Tasnim said.

Iran’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iran supports the Houthis but has repeatedly denied arming the group.

The Houthis have been attacking shipping lanes in and around the Red Sea to show support for Palestinians in the Gaza war impacting a shipping route vital to trade.

According to the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Iran is armed with the largest number of ballistic missiles in the region. It is also a major producer of drones.