Palm oil extends gains on better demand from key buyers

Reuters Published 29 May, 2024 05:10pm
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, as demand from top buyers India and China and strength in rival Dalian contracts underpinned the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 73 ringgit, or 1.84%, higher at 4,033 ringgit ($857.72) per metric ton.

Good demand from key destinations India and China as well as support from rival sunflower oil and soyoil have raised Malaysian palm oil futures to the 4,000 ringgit range, said Mitesh Saiya, trading manager at Mumbai-based trading firm Kantilal Laxmichand & Co.

“In the coming weeks, we may see the contract touching the 4,150 ringgit range,” Saiya said.

Malaysian palm oil exports for May 1-25 rose between 2.4% and 3.1% from the month before, according to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services and independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia.

Cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance estimated the exports at 949,451 tons, compared with 931,938 tons a month earlier, according to LSEG.

Palm oil climbs as upbeat rivals, export outlook support

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract gained 1.02%, while its palm oil contract added 1.55%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.48%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday on expectations that major producers will extend output cuts at a meeting on Sunday and that fuel consumption will start rising with the start of the peak summer demand season.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.21% against the dollar, making the commodity less expensive for buyers holding foreign currency.

