AIRLINK 75.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.17%)
BOP 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.65%)
DFML 42.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-5.21%)
DGKC 84.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.39%)
FCCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.84%)
FFBL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.11%)
FFL 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.24%)
HASCOL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
HBL 114.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.53%)
HUBC 139.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUMNL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.82%)
KEL 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
OGDC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.92%)
PAEL 24.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
PPL 117.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.12 (-2.58%)
PRL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.07%)
PTC 13.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.26%)
SEARL 57.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
SNGP 66.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.63%)
SSGC 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
TELE 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.13%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.09%)
TRG 62.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.37%)
UNITY 27.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,864 Decreased By -76.3 (-0.96%)
BR30 25,277 Decreased By -370.4 (-1.44%)
KSE100 74,954 Decreased By -563.1 (-0.75%)
KSE30 24,051 Decreased By -227.1 (-0.94%)
May 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares fall as rising bond yields renew rate jitters

Reuters Published 29 May, 2024 01:51pm

European shares declined on Wednesday as rising bond yields globally spurred concerns of interest rates staying elevated for longer, even as investors awaited more economic data to firm up bets on rate cuts.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.3% to a three-week low, a day after logging its worst day in a month.

All markets and sectors in the region were trading in the red, with France’s CAC 40 index the worst performing market among peers.

Oil and gas was the only gainer among sectors, rising 1% as oil prices climbed on expectations that major producers will maintain output cuts at a meeting this Sunday.

The yield on US 10-year Treasuries rose to a near four-week peak at 4.5678%, while Germany’s 10-year bond yield spiked to a one-month high and was last at 2.606% as traders digested the unexpected improvement in US consumer confidence on Tuesday.

Money markets are currently pricing in interest rate cuts of 57 basis points (bps) in 2024 by the European Central Bank, with the first full 25 bps cut expected in July.

Investors will now shift their focus to the preliminary inflation data from Germany at 1200 GMT, which is expected to show some moderation on a monthly basis in May.

“Inflation expectations in the Eurozone fell to the lowest levels since 2021. All eyes are on a series of Eurozone inflation updates that are due to hit the ground starting from today,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

European shares decline as cautious Fed commentary weighs

US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index, due on Friday, would be another key economic data on investors’ radar.

Anglo American slid 0.9% after BHP Group sought more timeto engage with it over its 38.6 billion pounds ($49.20 billion) offer.

Shares of Royal Mail’s parent company International Distributions Services jumped 3.4% as it agreed to a 3.57 billion pound formal takeover offer by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky.

Delivery Hero slid 3.3% after Morgan Stanley cut its rating to equal-weight from overweight. Online supermarket Ocado fell 5.2% to the bottom of STOXX index after the stock moved from London’s FTSE 100 to the midcap FTSE 250 index.

Meanwhile, German consumer sentiment improved for the fourth month in a row heading into June as the outlook brightened and income expectations rose, a survey showed.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares fall as rising bond yields renew rate jitters

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Negativity at PSX, KSE-100 falls below 75,000

At least 24 dead as Quetta-bound bus falls into ditch

DFML says it has commenced production of KIA Shehzore, rollout on June 4

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,400 in Pakistan

Oil advances as major producers expected to keep output cuts in place

World’s largest humanitarian network calls for Gaza ceasefire

Indian capital records highest-ever temperature of 49.9 Celsius

Discos’ privatisation: Shehbaz for speeding up process

FBR plans to collect Rs1.296trn thru duties

Read more stories