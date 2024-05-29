AIRLINK 75.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.17%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.65%)
DFML 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-5.41%)
DGKC 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.29%)
FCCL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.7%)
FFBL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.11%)
FFL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
GGL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
HASCOL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
HBL 114.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.53%)
HUBC 139.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUMNL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.82%)
KEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.99%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
OGDC 132.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-2.96%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.13%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
PPL 117.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.12 (-2.58%)
PRL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.07%)
PTC 13.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.26%)
SEARL 57.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
SNGP 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.5%)
SSGC 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
TELE 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.13%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.09%)
TRG 62.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.48%)
UNITY 27.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,864 Decreased By -76.7 (-0.97%)
BR30 25,271 Decreased By -376.4 (-1.47%)
KSE100 74,971 Decreased By -546.2 (-0.72%)
KSE30 24,055 Decreased By -222.9 (-0.92%)
May 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Clashes erupt at Israeli embassy protest in Mexico

AFP Published 29 May, 2024 12:50pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MEXICO CITY: Clashes broke out Tuesday between police and protesters outside the Israeli embassy in Mexico, rallying against the country’s military offensive in the southern Gazan city of Rafah, AFP journalists said.

Some protesters covered their faces and threw stones at riot police who blocked their path to the diplomatic complex in the city’s Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhood.

Around 200 people joined the “Urgent action for Rafah” demonstration, about 30 of whom started to break down barriers preventing them from reaching the Israeli mission.

World’s largest humanitarian network calls for Gaza ceasefire

Police officers deployed tear gas and threw back the stones hurled at them by protesters.

The demonstration was called in response to an Israeli strike which ignited an inferno in a displacement camp outside Rafah, killing 45 people according to Palestinian officials.

Mexico Gaza Israeli strike Rafah Israeli embassy protest

Comments

200 characters

Clashes erupt at Israeli embassy protest in Mexico

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Negativity at PSX, KSE-100 falls below 75,000

At least 24 dead as Quetta-bound bus falls into ditch

DFML says it has commenced production of KIA Shehzore, rollout on June 4

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,400 in Pakistan

Oil advances as major producers expected to keep output cuts in place

World’s largest humanitarian network calls for Gaza ceasefire

Indian capital records highest-ever temperature of 49.9 Celsius

Discos’ privatisation: Shehbaz for speeding up process

FBR plans to collect Rs1.296trn thru duties

Read more stories