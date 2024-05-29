China stocks up as IMF upgrades GDP forecasts

SHANGHAI: China stocks edged up on Wednesday, as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) upgraded its economic growth forecasts for the Asian giant.

China’s economy is set to grow 5% this year, after a “strong” first quarter, the IMF said on Wednesday, raising its earlier forecast of 4.6% expansion.

Tech shares dragged Hong Kong’s key indexes lower, with e-commerce giants Alibaba and Meituan down 3.7% and 4.2%, respectively.