AIRLINK 75.15 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.97%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.21%)
DFML 42.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-5.55%)
DGKC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.87%)
FCCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
FFBL 32.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.8%)
FFL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.66%)
HASCOL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
HBL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUBC 139.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.25%)
HUMNL 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.14%)
KEL 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.19%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
MLCF 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.06%)
OGDC 133.62 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.32%)
PAEL 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
PPL 118.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.98%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.84%)
PTC 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.06%)
SEARL 57.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
SNGP 66.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.74%)
SSGC 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.78%)
TPLP 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.37%)
TRG 62.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.15%)
UNITY 27.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 7,897 Decreased By -44.1 (-0.56%)
BR30 25,338 Decreased By -309.6 (-1.21%)
KSE100 75,210 Decreased By -307.7 (-0.41%)
KSE30 24,152 Decreased By -125.6 (-0.52%)
May 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm rises on firmer crude oil prices, Dalian strength

Reuters Published 29 May, 2024 11:23am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday, buoyed by firmer crude oil prices and gains in rival Dalian contracts.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 43 ringgit, or 1.09%, to 4,003 ringgit ($851.88) per metric ton during early trade.

Fundamentals

  • Oil prices rose on expectations major producers will maintain production cuts at a meeting this Sunday at the same time fuel consumption should begin rising with the start of the peak summer demand season.

  • As of 0042 GMT, Brent crude futures for July delivery rose 27 cents, or 0.3%, to $84.49 a barrel.

  • Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

  • Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract ticked 0.62% higher, while its palm oil contract added 1.58%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.24%.

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

  • Indonesia exported 2.56 million tons of palm oil products in March, up from 2.17 million tons in February, its palm oil association said.

  • The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.15% against the dollar, making the commodity less expensive for buyers holding the foreign currency.

  • Palm oil may climb into a range of 4,002 ringgit to 4,025 ringgit per metric ton, as it has broken resistance at 3,949 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Palm rises on firmer crude oil prices, Dalian strength

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Discos’ privatisation: Shehbaz for speeding up process

At least 24 dead as Quetta-bound bus falls into ditch

FBR plans to collect Rs1.296trn thru duties

DFML says it has commenced production of KIA Shehzore, rollout on June 4

MoC to resist PSMA’s ‘unsound’ export plan

Oil advances as major producers expected to keep output cuts in place

Anti-theft drive flops: GEPCO, energy dept at loggerheads

FBR’s e-portal has no direct linkage with govt’s withholding agent

PM for preparing new cooperation projects with China

Read more stories