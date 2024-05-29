AIRLINK 75.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.1%)
BOP 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.21%)
DFML 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-5.75%)
DGKC 83.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.84%)
FCCL 21.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
FFBL 32.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.46%)
GGL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.75%)
HASCOL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
HBL 114.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 139.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.14%)
HUMNL 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.74%)
KEL 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
MLCF 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.09%)
OGDC 133.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.19%)
PAEL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
PPL 118.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.78%)
PRL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.88%)
PTC 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.06%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
SNGP 66.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.63%)
SSGC 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
TELE 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.01%)
TPLP 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.18%)
TRG 62.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,901 Decreased By -40 (-0.5%)
BR30 25,362 Decreased By -286 (-1.12%)
KSE100 75,271 Decreased By -246 (-0.33%)
KSE30 24,167 Decreased By -111 (-0.46%)
May 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Global aluminium producer seeks Q3 premiums of $175/T, sources say

Reuters Published 29 May, 2024 10:49am

TOKYO: A global aluminium producer has offered Japanese buyers a premium of $175 per metric ton for July-September primary metal shipments, up 18% to 21% from the current quarter, three sources directly involved in quarterly pricing talks said on Wednesday.

Japan is a major Asian importer of the light metal and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region.

For the April-June quarter, Japanese buyers agreed to pay a premium of $145-$148 per ton, up 61% to 64% from the prior quarter.

“The increase reflected tighter supply in Asia due to strong demand from European customers,” said a source at the producer, noting that higher premiums in Europe were attracting global producers to send supply to the region.

He added premiums in North America were also much higher than in Asia.

Aluminium hits highest in almost 2 years on supply concerns

Japanese buyers, however, consider the level as too high because demand in the country’s industrial and construction sectors remains sluggish and inventories are adequate, another source at a Japanese trading house said.

The sources declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the discussions.

Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports stood at 308,100 metric tons at the end of April, according to Marubeni Corp, higher than the 250,000 tons to 300,000 tons that are considered healthy.

Quarterly pricing negotiations began late last week between Japanese buyers and global suppliers, including Rio Tinto Ltd and South32 Ltd, and are expected to continue until next month.

aluminium

Comments

200 characters

Global aluminium producer seeks Q3 premiums of $175/T, sources say

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Beijing asks Islamabad to launch another ‘Zarb-e-Azb’

At least 24 dead as Quetta-bound bus falls into ditch

FBR plans to collect Rs1.296trn thru duties

DFML says it has commenced production of KIA Shehzore, rollout on June 4

MoC to resist PSMA’s ‘unsound’ export plan

Oil advances as major producers expected to keep output cuts in place

Anti-theft drive flops: GEPCO, energy dept at loggerheads

FBR’s e-portal has no direct linkage with govt’s withholding agent

PM for preparing new cooperation projects with China

Read more stories