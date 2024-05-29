May 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-29

Solar energy adoption: Zi Solar, Trina Solar join hands

Recorder Report Published 29 May, 2024 06:05am

KARACHI: Trina Solar, a global leader in solar photovoltaic (PV) and smart energy solutions, and Zi Solar, a prominent engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on advancing solar energy adoption nationwide, with a specific focus on deploying 120-MW of solar energy.

With a focus on technology integration, project development, market expansion, and research and development, the partnership aims to drive sustainable energy development and address the growing demand for clean energy solutions.

By leveraging Trina Solar's cutting-edge solar panel technology and Zi Solar's expertise in delivering turnkey solar solutions, the companies are poised to accelerate solar energy adoption nationwide.

Moreover, the deployment of 120-MW of solar energy is expected to have significant environmental benefits, generating 175-GWh of energy per year and resulting in carbon savings of approximately 177,425 tons annually. This collaboration represents a major step forward in advancing solar energy adoption and underscores the shared commitment of Trina Solar and Zi Solar to create a sustainable energy future for generations to come.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

solar energy solar energy sector Zi Solar EPC company Trina Solar

Comments

200 characters

Solar energy adoption: Zi Solar, Trina Solar join hands

Beijing asks Islamabad to launch another ‘Zarb-e-Azb’

MoC to resist PSMA’s ‘unsound’ export plan

Anti-theft drive flops: GEPCO, energy dept at loggerheads

FBR’s e-portal has no direct linkage with govt’s withholding agent

FBR plans to collect Rs1.296trn thru duties

France lawmaker suspended for waving Palestinian flag

Israeli tanks hit evacuation zone west of Rafah, 21 dead, Gaza health officials say

Gender finance gap: SECP unveils policy framework for ‘WEFP’

Spain, Norway, and Ireland recognise Palestinian state

India’s Reliance to buy Russian oil in roubles

Read more stories