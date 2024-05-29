SU students to participate in IBA ICC Moot Court Competition 2024

HYDERABAD: A five-member students' delegation headed by two faculty members from the Institute of Law, University of Sindh Jamshoro on Tuesday has departed for Netherlands to participate in the International Bar Association (IBA) International Criminal Court (ICC) Moot Court Competition 2024.

This year, the oral rounds including the finals will be held in 'The Hague' from 31 May to 7 June 2024. Over the course of a week the participating students including that of the University of Sindh will engage in a comprehensive educational and social program designed to create learning and networking opportunities.

This long-awaited competition, which takes place every year in different countries and focuses upon contemporary issues of international law, will be judged by distinguished scholars and judges from the International Court of Justice.

The 5-member delegation of Sindh University law students under the supervision of two teachers Danish Bashir Mangi and Ms Rehana Anjum left for 'The Hague' from the Karachi International Airport, where they will get a significant platform to exhibit their legal prowess on an international stage.

According to the Director, Institute of Law, University of Sindh Dr. Sardar Ali Shah, the team—comprising five brilliant students and two faculty members—has been rigorously preparing for this event since February 2024.

He highlighted the extensive efforts put into research, drafting written submissions, and enhancing verbal advocacy skills. “Our students have been fully immersed in this preparation, devoting countless hours and effort,” he said and added that he was feeling proud in the team's commitment and diligence, which ultimately paid off when they secured visas for Netherlands.

He noted that the five law students selected for their exceptional abilities will represent the University of Sindh in the international rounds of the competition. “Their hard work and determination have been truly commendable and we are confident that they will make us proud on the global stage,” Dr. Shah added.

It may be noted that the International Bar Association (IBA), International Criminal Court (ICC) Moot Court Competition is an esteemed event that brings together law students from around the world to engage in simulated court proceedings on current international legal issues. The participation of the University of Sindh's delegation in a global law event displays the Vice-Chancellor's vision and mission to fostering legal excellence and global engagement among his students.

