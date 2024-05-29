Nawaz greeted over being elected PML-N president

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has extended warm felicitation to Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on his successful re-election as the President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The Speaker said, "Successful election of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as the president of the PML-N is not only a good omen for the party but it would also usher into new era of development and prosperity for the nation".

He also said that Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is a seasoned and visionary political leader as the election of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as the President of PML-N is a manifestation of the full confidence of the leaders and workers of the Party on his charismatic leadership skills.

The Speaker expressed his confidence that under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N will be proactive and will lead the country to development and prosperity. He said that Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has always done politics based on principles and made tough decisions for the sake of the country's interests.

Despite pressure, on May 28, 1998, he decided to test nuclear weapons, making the country's defences impregnable," he said.

The speaker further said that Nawaz Sharif has rendered valuable services for the restoration and stability of democracy in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024