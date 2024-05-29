Margalla Hills fire: Naqvi orders registration of case

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday took notice of the fires in Margalla Hills and ordered registration of case against the people responsible for it.

Naqvi ordered the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman and Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randwa to conduct a detailed inquiry regarding fires in Margalla Hills and submit a report before him.

A committee should be constituted for investigation of eruption of fire at 15 different places in one day, the minister ordered.

The minister also ordered registration of first information report (FIR) against the people responsible for it. It should be ascertained in the probe that whether the fire erupted accidentally or someone was involved in it, the minister said.

Meanwhile, the minister announced the establishment of capital emergency services, capital waste management company, and capital safe city authority in the city during visit to the CDA headquarters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024