PTI rejects election of Nawaz as PML-N president

Recorder Report Published 29 May, 2024 06:05am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) on Tuesday rejected the election of Nawaz Sharif as party president, saying the uncontested election of Sharif has put the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Chief Election Commissioner to the test.

PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan said that after the unopposed election of a “fugitive, the blind, deaf and dumb march past of the courtiers on the constitution avenue”.

He stated that the ‘state slaves’ of a personal dictatorship have left with no choice but to listen to the absurd talks of the ‘refugee clown’.

He pointed out that even after lapse of 30 years of its establishment, the status of PML-N was nothing more than a family limited corporation of Sharifs and their incompetent children.

He said that the cowardly absconder was born politically in the lap of dictatorship and even after lapse of four decades, he was not ready to jump off the lap of personal dictatorship, adding that regime of jungle wanted to target any personality including judges.

He stated that there was no need to comment on his politics after the decision made by the people through their power of votes on February 8, 2024.

He urged that ECP and SC should take notice of the uncontested election of the fugitive and analyze it on the same standards and fairness and transparency criteria on which PTI elections were evaluated.

He made it clear that the nation was watching every action of those enjoying powers at present very carefully and the deviators of the constitution and the law would not spare come what may.

