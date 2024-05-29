May 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-29

Wapda chairman visits Tarbela 5th Extension project

Recorder Report Published 29 May, 2024 06:05am

PESHAWAR: Chairman Water & Power Development Authority (Wapda) Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd) visited Tarbela 5th Extension on Tuesday and reviewed progress project, being constructed at Tunnel No. 5 of Tarbela Dam in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Member Water, Member Power, Advisor Projects, Advisor Tarbela Dam, GM (Coordination & Monitoring) Water, GM Tarbela Dam, GM (Power) Tarbela, Project Directors Tarbela 4th and 5th Extension and Chief Engineer (Operation & Maintenance) Tarbela 4th Extension were also present on the occasion.

The Chairman inspected construction activities on various sites, which also include the raised intake, the power house and the tunnel. Representatives of the consultants and the contractors briefed the Chairman about site-wise progress achieved so far.

Subsequent to the site visit, the Chairman also presided over a meeting at the Project office. A detailed presentation was given about the key components of the project.

He was briefed about construction activities being carried out simultaneously in all five areas i.e. intake, penstock and outlet, power house, tail race culvert and canal and switch yard. Implementation plan, comprising important benchmarks and their timelines, was also discussed in detail during the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Chairman said the pace of work needed to be expedited on the project in order to start electricity generation in 2025-26. He directed the contractor to deploy additional resources to meet the timelines stipulated in the implementation plan. Adhering to the specified standards was a must to ensure quality of work on the project, the Chairman said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Wapda Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd) Tarbela 5th Extension project

Comments

200 characters

Wapda chairman visits Tarbela 5th Extension project

Beijing asks Islamabad to launch another ‘Zarb-e-Azb’

MoC to resist PSMA’s ‘unsound’ export plan

Anti-theft drive flops: GEPCO, energy dept at loggerheads

FBR’s e-portal has no direct linkage with govt’s withholding agent

FBR plans to collect Rs1.296trn thru duties

France lawmaker suspended for waving Palestinian flag

Israeli tanks hit evacuation zone west of Rafah, 21 dead, Gaza health officials say

Gender finance gap: SECP unveils policy framework for ‘WEFP’

Spain, Norway, and Ireland recognise Palestinian state

India’s Reliance to buy Russian oil in roubles

Read more stories