Wapda chairman visits Tarbela 5th Extension project

PESHAWAR: Chairman Water & Power Development Authority (Wapda) Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd) visited Tarbela 5th Extension on Tuesday and reviewed progress project, being constructed at Tunnel No. 5 of Tarbela Dam in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Member Water, Member Power, Advisor Projects, Advisor Tarbela Dam, GM (Coordination & Monitoring) Water, GM Tarbela Dam, GM (Power) Tarbela, Project Directors Tarbela 4th and 5th Extension and Chief Engineer (Operation & Maintenance) Tarbela 4th Extension were also present on the occasion.

The Chairman inspected construction activities on various sites, which also include the raised intake, the power house and the tunnel. Representatives of the consultants and the contractors briefed the Chairman about site-wise progress achieved so far.

Subsequent to the site visit, the Chairman also presided over a meeting at the Project office. A detailed presentation was given about the key components of the project.

He was briefed about construction activities being carried out simultaneously in all five areas i.e. intake, penstock and outlet, power house, tail race culvert and canal and switch yard. Implementation plan, comprising important benchmarks and their timelines, was also discussed in detail during the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Chairman said the pace of work needed to be expedited on the project in order to start electricity generation in 2025-26. He directed the contractor to deploy additional resources to meet the timelines stipulated in the implementation plan. Adhering to the specified standards was a must to ensure quality of work on the project, the Chairman said.

