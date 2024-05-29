May 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan participates in Sial Food Show China

Published 29 May, 2024

KARACHI: For the first time, Pakistan is participating in the prestigious Sial Food Show China, held from May 28-30, 2024, in Shanghai. This significant event sees eleven prominent Pakistani companies displaying a diverse array of products including rice, sesame seeds, maize, confectionery, juices, beverages, spices, logistics services, and a variety of fruits and vegetables.

Sial Food Show China is one of the foremost events in the global food industry, offering a prime platform for Pakistani companies to highlight their high-quality products and establish new trade connections.

China is a vital trading partner for Pakistan, especially in the food sector. Sesame seeds lead the export portfolio, with Pakistan exporting sesame seeds worth $277 million to China up until April 2024. This year also marks a milestone for Pakistan’s meat industry, as heat-treated meat gained market access to China, resulting in exports valued at $1.08 million.

