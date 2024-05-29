May 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Shehzad Ahmed Malik re-elected as ICMAP President

Press Release Published 29 May, 2024 06:05am

KARACHI: Shehzad Ahmed Malik, was re-elected as President of Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan.

The National Council of ICMA, in its 413th session, elected the following office bearers:

Shehzad Ahmed Malik, FCMA – President, Muhammad Yasin, FMCA - Vice President, Shaham Ahmed, FCMA - Honorary Secretary and Marryum Parvaiz, FCMA - Honorary Treasurer.

Shehzad Ahmed Malik, FCMA, M.A. in Economics, CFC (USA), Employer Trainer of ICAEW is a highly experienced professional with over 25 years in management consultancy and finance. He currently serves as the CEO of SMNCO (Shehzad Malik Management Consultants Pvt Ltd.) and holds various board positions in Pakistani companies.

He is also a board member of SAFA, contributing to its Committee on Education, CPD, and Training. He represented ICMA on the Members’ Development Committee of the Confederation of Asia and Pacific Accountants (CAPA).

At ICMA, he chairs the Technical Support and Practice Development (TSPD) Committee, the Executive Committee, and the Education Committee.

