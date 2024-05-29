May 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-29

Russian wheat export prices rise as crop forecasts cut

Reuters Published 29 May, 2024 06:05am

MOSCOW: Russian wheat export prices continue to rise as forecasters cut their harvest estimates due to poor weather and the slow pace of sowing, which slid to a six-year low.

The price of 12.5% protein Russian wheat scheduled for free-on-board (FOB) delivery in late June was $247 per metric ton, up from $239 per ton the previous week, according to the IKAR consultancy.

The Sovecon agriculture consultancy pegged the same class of wheat at $242-$246 a ton, up from $236-$240 a ton FOB.

Industry analysts continue to downgrade this season’s crop and export forecasts due to frosts in May and drought in southern and central regions. Waterlogged soil in Siberia has not yet been taken into account, analysts said.

Russia’s agriculture ministry does not plan to revise its forecasts for the grain harvest or exports, but may announce a country-wide emergency over the frost damage to crops, said newly-appointed Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut. Declaring an emergency can help farmers with insurance claims.

Some 1.5 million hectares of crops in Russia have been damaged by bitter frosts this spring, and the total figure may rise to 2 million hectares, the head of Russia’s Grain Union, Arkady Zlochevsky, said on Monday.

The weather outlook continues to deteriorate for the new wheat crop, Sovecon noted.

“The 4.1 million hectares planted for spring wheat is the smallest area since 2018,” the consultancy said in the weekly note.

Wheat wheat crop

Comments

200 characters

Russian wheat export prices rise as crop forecasts cut

Beijing asks Islamabad to launch another ‘Zarb-e-Azb’

MoC to resist PSMA’s ‘unsound’ export plan

Anti-theft drive flops: GEPCO, energy dept at loggerheads

FBR’s e-portal has no direct linkage with govt’s withholding agent

FBR plans to collect Rs1.296trn thru duties

France lawmaker suspended for waving Palestinian flag

Israeli tanks hit evacuation zone west of Rafah, 21 dead, Gaza health officials say

Gender finance gap: SECP unveils policy framework for ‘WEFP’

Spain, Norway, and Ireland recognise Palestinian state

India’s Reliance to buy Russian oil in roubles

Read more stories