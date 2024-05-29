China approves imports of GMO corn grown in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES: China has authorized for import two varieties of genetically-modified (GMO) corn grown in Argentina, the South American nation’s government said on Tuesday.

In a statement from the economy ministry’s bioeconomy secretariat, the government confirmed that China has approved two specific types of genetically modified corn, MON-87411 and DAS-59122-7, that were awaiting certification for importation.

One of the varieties of corn was developed by Monsanto, while the other was developed by Dow Agrosciences and Dupont.

Argentina is the world’s third-largest exporter of corn, but while China approved imports of Argentine corn a year ago, Argentine government data shows that no corn has been exported to China so far.